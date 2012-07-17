Bob Dylan announces new album ‘Tempest’

To celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the release of his first album, iron man troubadour Bob Dylan is planning to release his 35th studio album, “The Tempest.”

It’s the music legend’s first set since 2009, when he dropped both “Together Through Life” and the holiday-themed “Christmas in the Heart.” The former hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, as did 2006’s acclaimed “Modern Times.” That album was his first chart-topper in more than 25 years. Will “Tempest” continue his late-career hot streak?

Dylan also produced “Tempest” under his pseudonym, Jack Frost.

Take a look at the album cover here:

It hits shelves this September 11.

Here’s the “Tempest” track list:



01 Duquesne Whistle

02 Soon After Midnight

03 Narrow Way

04 Long and Wasted Years

05 Pay in Blood

06 Scarlet Town

07 Early Roman Kings

08 Tin Angel

09 Tempest

10 Roll on John

Dylan’s currently touring Europe and will swing through much of Canada and the U.S. starting in August.