“God I love cocaine. So much.” That’s according to a very Bob Ross-like Deadpool in the intro to this red band teaser for Deadpool 2. The first footage from the film debuts about 90 seconds into the video, but you’ll want to sit through the introduction. It’s so relaxing. And informative. Did you know you shouldn’t eat the paint? Where was this advice before I got mercury poisoning?
As for the footage, it’s as amped-up as you’d expect from director David Leitch of John Wick and Atomic Blonde.
Along with the video comes this completely accurate official synopsis for Deadpool 2.
After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor — finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.
uh…lol?
roflmfao, I guess.