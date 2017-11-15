This ‘Deadpool 2’ Teaser Channels Bob Ross Before Dropping The First Footage

#X-men #Ryan Reynolds #Deadpool
11.15.17 5 months ago 2 Comments

God I love cocaine. So much.” That’s according to a very Bob Ross-like Deadpool in the intro to this red band teaser for Deadpool 2. The first footage from the film debuts about 90 seconds into the video, but you’ll want to sit through the introduction. It’s so relaxing. And informative. Did you know you shouldn’t eat the paint? Where was this advice before I got mercury poisoning?

As for the footage, it’s as amped-up as you’d expect from director David Leitch of John Wick and Atomic Blonde.

Along with the video comes this completely accurate official synopsis for Deadpool 2.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor — finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Ryan Reynolds#Deadpool
TAGSbob rossDeadpooldeadpool 2josh brolinRyan ReynoldsX-MENzazie beetz

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP