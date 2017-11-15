Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“God I love cocaine. So much.” That’s according to a very Bob Ross-like Deadpool in the intro to this red band teaser for Deadpool 2. The first footage from the film debuts about 90 seconds into the video, but you’ll want to sit through the introduction. It’s so relaxing. And informative. Did you know you shouldn’t eat the paint? Where was this advice before I got mercury poisoning?

As for the footage, it’s as amped-up as you’d expect from director David Leitch of John Wick and Atomic Blonde.

Along with the video comes this completely accurate official synopsis for Deadpool 2.