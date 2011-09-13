Bobcat Goldthwait sure to stir controversy with ‘God Bless America’

Bobcat Goldthwait’s already controversial dark comedy “God Bless America” will soon be crashing into a theater near you.

Magnet Releasing has nabbed the worldwide rights to the film, which premiered last week in the Midnight Madness program at the Toronto Film Festival. It stars Joel Murray (Showtime’s “Shameless”) and Tara Lynn Barr.

Murray star as Frank, a desperate and depressed man who becomes so offended by the increasing stupidity of mainstream American culture that he embarks on a killing spree with the help of a teenage sidekick (Barr). “Idiocracy,” meet “Falling Down.”

“America” was written and directed by Goldthwait (“Sleeping Dogs Lie,” “Shakes the Clown”) and produced by Sean McKittrick and Jeff Culotta.

Magnet also released Goldthwait’s pitch-black comedy “World”s Greatest Dad,” starring Robin Williams, in 2009.

Magnet is planning to release “God Bless America” in theaters sometime in 2012 through parent company’s Magnolia”s Ultra VOD program.

“I”m a big fan of all of Bobcat”s films, and very excited to be collaborating with him again,” said Magnolia/Magnet President Eamonn Bowles in a statement. “‘God Bless America’ is the revenge fantasy to end all revenge fantasies. It”s a brilliant skewering of all that”s despicable in American pop culture and it”s his funniest film to date.”

“I”m very excited to be working with Eamonn again,” said Goldthwait. “We share the same vision especially when it comes to whom should be getting shot in the face hypothetically.”



Read the HitFix review of the film here.