Bon Iver to release iTunes Session featuring Bjork cover

Bon Iver is the next big name taking part in the iTunes Live Sessions series. The Wisconsin group — led by Justin Vernon — will release their session later this month. Next week, in fact.

The Grammy-winning band recorded the tracks last summer. The release will include seven tracks, six of which were culled from their self-titled sophomore LP.

The final track is their take on Björk”s “Medualla” track “Who Is It?,” which they’ve covered at live shows in the past.

The session will be released June 19.

It may be some time before we get another proper Bon Iver LP, but in the meantime frontman Vernon is keeping busy with side projects and collaborations, including an upcoming album with Minneapolis rapper Astronautalis.

Here’s the complete track listing of the iTunes Session:

1. Beth/Rest

2. Michicant

3. Holocene

4. Minnesota, WI

5. Hinnom, TX

6. Wash.

7. Who Is It? (Björk cover)