‘Bond 24’ writer offers hints on how ‘Skyfall’ will affect Agent 007

(CBR) Following “Skyfall”, the James Bond film universe is at the start of something new. Gone are the days of Judi Dench, making way for the era of Ralph Fiennes as the new M, with Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny. With the new team in place, and the curtain pulled back on the personal life of Daniel Craig”s super-spy, where will 007 go from here?

“The new movie continues the themes of “Skyfall”,” writer John Logan tells Empire about what to expect from “Bond 24”. “Some of the characters and themes that we began to introduce in “Skyfall” will play out, I hope successfully, in the next movie.”

Beyond that, Logan is remaining coy; he won”t confirm if the movie is going to be a two-parter, nor would he reveal whether SPECTRE might resurface as a threat to Bond and the rest of MI6. All he would offer is that “Bond 24” is shaping up to be as enjoyable as writing “Skyfall”, “the most enjoyable experience I”ve ever had on a movie, ever.”

“And this is shaping up in much the same way, because it”s a loving, sensitive director who loves the material as much as I do, it”s producers and a studio who believe entirely in the story we”re telling and it”s leading actors who are a joy to write for,” he continued. “Honestly, because I”ve been working on both “Skyfall” and the new Bond simultaneously it”s been a really, exuberantly happy time in my life because what I”m actually writing currently brings me incredible joy.”

Hopefully, we”ll feel some of that incredible joy when the new Bond movie arrives on Nov. 6, 2015.