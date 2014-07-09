‘Bone’ creator Jeff Smith tackles ‘Rocket Raccoon’ and Groot in Comic-Con Variant

and 07.09.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Marvel Comics has released the latest variant for its acclaimed “Rocket Raccoon” #1 by famed “Bone” and “Rasl” creator Jeff Smith. The cover, which features both Rocket and Groot in front of the vast expanse of space, will be available exclusively at Comic-Con International 2014 for $10, and limited to 5000 copies.

Jeff Smith is the latest in a number of creators known more for independent work to provide a variant cover for “Rocket Raccoon” #1. Other notables include “Usagi Yojimbo” creator Stan Sakai and “Mouse Guard” creator David Petersen.

CBR's Kelly Thompson gave the first issue by Skottie Young 4.5 stars, calling “Rocket Raccoon” #1 “an absolute delight” with “stunning frenetic visuals, sharp humor and the beginnings of a solid story.”

Check out Jeff Smith's “Rocket Raccoon” #1 Comic-Con variant below:

Around The Web

TAGSJEFF SMITHMarvel ComicsROCKET RACCOONsdcc2014SKOTTIE YOUNG

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP