‘Bonnie and Clyde’s’ Emile Hirsch and Holliday Grainger rob banks in new images

Legendary bank-robbing couple Bonnie and Clyde are back, this time shooting up the small screen.

Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) and Holliday Grainger (“The Borgias”) will star as the 1930s lovers on the run in the upcoming two-night TV event “Bonnie and Clyde,” from director Bruce Beresford and Executive Producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. The all-star cast also includes Holly Hunter, William Hurt, Sarah Hyland, Elizabeth Reaser, and Dale Dickey.

A&E has released three brand new photos from the mini-series, showing off the project’s stars, guns, getaway cars and vintage fashions. “Bonnie and Clyde” will air on three cable networks simultaneously later this year — A&E, History and Lifetime.

Check out the photos here: