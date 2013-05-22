‘Bonnie and Clyde’s’ Emile Hirsch and Holliday Grainger rob banks in new images

Legendary bank-robbing couple Bonnie and Clyde are back, this time shooting up the small screen.
Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”) and Holliday Grainger (“The Borgias”) will star as the 1930s lovers on the run in the upcoming two-night TV event “Bonnie and Clyde,” from director Bruce Beresford and Executive Producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. The all-star cast also includes Holly Hunter, William Hurt, Sarah Hyland, Elizabeth Reaser, and Dale Dickey.
A&E has released three brand new photos from the mini-series, showing off the project’s stars, guns, getaway cars and vintage fashions. “Bonnie and Clyde” will air on three cable networks simultaneously later this year — A&E, History and Lifetime.
Check out the photos here:
It may be a two-nighter, but it’s a four-parter, in case anyone was wondering (a two-parter wouldn’t be a miniseries) and the full title is “Bonnie and Clyde: Dead and Alive”.
Jonnybon – While lots of places have used that full title the words “Dead and Alive” have never been attached to the “Bonnie and Clyde” title in any History/Lifetime/A&E releases or announcements regarding the project. So in terms of what the official title will be, it’s ambiguous. Yes, that’s what is on IMDB, but press releases on the project *only* refer to it as “Bonnie and Clyde.”
-Daniel
I don’t use IMDB as a source for titles. I’m quite aware it’s unreliable.
Jonnybon – You made a correction/clarification in your first comment and I was just explaining why the title is as we’re reporting it here.
-Daniel
A valid point, but it seemed you were suggesting IMDB was my source. That is all, and I do kind of hope “DEAD AND ALIVE” does die. Makes me think of that freaky Peter Jackson film.
Bonnie Parker did not die in ambush ! in fact she had a baby in 1926, a girl, in Shreveport check my Facebook page. Danny Wilkerson
Whatever happened to Emile Hirsch…
I have a hard time believing A&E will produce something about Bonnie and Clyde that makes me think anything outside of the Arthur Penn film is worth seeing.
Please tell me who sings main song for this mini series.
Nico Vega, bang bang ( my baby shot me down) look on iTunes it’s a single with the movie poster.