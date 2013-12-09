‘Bonnie & Clyde’ scores 9.8 million viewers across three networks

While the adventures of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow kept Americans on the edge of their seats in the 1930s, 21st century television viewers weren’t quite as captivated by “Bonnie & Clyde.” While the first night of the two-part miniseries drew in a healthy 9.8 million total viewers, that number was below History’s “Hatfields & McCoys” (13.1 million) and “The Bible” (14.3 million). Still, “Bonnie & Clyde”‘s numbers were good enough to make it cable’s best miniseries opening in total viewers since 2006’s “Broken Trail.”

Of course, those 9.8 million viewers were spread across sister networks — Lifetime, A&E and History — thanks to the first-ever simulcast across the three networks. History drew in the most viewers (3.7 million), with Lifetime coming in second (3.1 million) and A&E right behind it (3.0 million).

As expected, “Bonnie & Clyde” was the most tweeted about program on Sunday and ranked number one in Google Trends with more than 500,000 searches.

“Bonnie & Clyde” stars Emile Hirsch and Holliday Grainger as the famous bank-robbing duo, with Holly Hunter and William Hurt adding star power to the cast. The Sony Pictures Television production, from Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, marks the first-ever simulcast across Lifetime, A&E and History.

Unlike recent A+E net minis, Bonnie & Clyde only has a two-night rollout. If you weren’t one of the 9.8 million to tune in last night, take heart. “Bonnie & Clyde” will conclude tonight at 9:00pm ET, immediately following an encore of part one.

Will you be watching part two of “Bonnie & Clyde”?