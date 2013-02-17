Watch: Boogie down with Alabama Shakes’ ‘SNL’ performance of ‘Always Alright’

Alabama Shakes certainly lived up to their moniker on last night’s episode of “SNL.”

The blues-rockers shook and shimmied and generally put the groove down during their debut appearance on the late-night sketch series, bringing a good ol’-fashioned slice of rock ‘n’ roll to the Studio 8H stage with their performances of “Boys & Girls” single “Hold On” and the rockabilly “Silver Linings Playbook” tune “Always Alright.” Fronted by the rich growl and indisputable stage presence of lead vocalist Brittany Howard, the band no doubt made a few new fans with last night’s appearance, and you can check out their boogie-worthy performance of the latter tune below.

After watching, be sure and click on over to Ryan McGee’s full recap of last night’s Christoph Waltz-hosted episode.