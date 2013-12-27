Box office: ’47 Ronin’ and Justin Bieber bomb as ‘Hobbit’ and ‘Frozen’ reign

12.27.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

The day after Christmas just kept on giving for “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” and “Frozen,” while newcomers “47 Ronin” and “Justin Bieber’s Believe” were left out in the cold.  

“Smaug” stayed put at No. 1 with $10.5 million on Thursday, bringing its domestic total to a dragon-sized $160.5 million.

In second place, Disney’s “Frozen” picked up another $9.1 million. With kids home from school, the animated smash has so far earned $219.5 million domestically and is showing no signs of slowing down.

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” reported to the No. 3 slot with $7.3 million, bringing its total to $63.5 million. The comedy sequel should have no problem should have no problem passing the original 2005 film’s domestic total of $85.3 million. The comedy reunites Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd and David Koechner.

Martin Scorsese’s epic “Wolf of Wall Street” — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill — added $6.6 million to its portfolio on Thursday, and has earned a decent $15.8 million Since opening on Christmas Day.

David O. Russell’s “American Hustle” rounded out the top five after hustling up $6.3 million, bringing its North American total to $40.5 million.

Ben Stiller’s “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” took sixth place with $4.7 million for a two-day total of $12.6 million.

Disney’s “Saving Mr. Banks” saved $4.6 million, now having earned $23.7 million domestically.

The Keanu Reeves samurai fantasy film “47 Ronin” — which cost a reported $175 million to produce — carved up just $3.7 million for No. 8 on Thursday. After 2 days in release, it has earned a shameful $10.7 million, and will result in a huge write-off for Universal. 

Audiences seemed unimpressed with the pairing of Sylvester Stallone and Robert De Niro in “Grudge Match,” which got pummeled at No. 11 with just $2.2 million.

Likewise, viewers steered clear of Bieber’s “Believe,” which only took in a flat $1 million at No. 13. The music doc’s two-day total stands at a disappointing $2.3 million. 

 

