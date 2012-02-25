Box office: ‘Act of Valor’ guns for No. 1 on Friday

Audiences are going to war this weekend, and they don’t seem to be much in the mood for comedy.

Relativity Media’s real life Navy SEAL actioner “Act of Valor” took the top spot on Friday with an impressive $9 million, and should earn around $25 million for the weekend. The film’s promotional campaign, focusing on the authentic military personnel starring in the film, appears to have paid off.

In second place, Tyler Perry’s latest, “Good Deeds,” continues the multi-hyphenate’s successful streak, pulling in an estimated $5.5 million. It should end up with around $15 million for its three-day gross.

Meanwhile, romantic holdover “The Vow” — starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams — continues to draw big numbers, and is set to become Screen Gems’ first film to cross the $100 million domestic mark. It pulled in another $3.2 million on Friday and currently has a total of $96.2 million.

“Journey 2” and “Safe House” round out the top five, with $3.2 and $3.1 million, respectively, followed by “This Means War” ($2.7 million) and “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” ($2.3 million).

Which bring us to the brand new Jennifer Aniston-Paul Rudd comedy “Wanderlust,” which is looking like a disappointment, nabbing only around $2.2 million. The David Wain-directed film will likely earn around $6 million for the weekend.

Another debut, the Amanda Seyfried thriller “Gone,” may be regretting that title, as it won’t last long after its low $1.6 million opening night. It will be lucky to stay in the No. 9 spot, but could face competition from both “Chronicle” and “The Secret World of Arrietty.”

Look for complete box office estimates tomorrow on HitFix.