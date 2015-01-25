Box Office: ‘American Sniper’ rules again at no. 1 as ‘Mordecai’ bombs

To say “American Sniper” is a phenomenon is something of an understatement. Clint Eastwood's best picture nominee grossed another $64.3 million over the weekend for a massive $200.1 million to date. That's down just 27.9% from last weekend, a remarkable feat for a film in over 3,000 theaters that isn't an animated family film. Showing how potent 2015 may be, “Sniper” may surpass 2014's top grosser “Guardians of the Galaxy”( which grossed $333 million) as early as Oscar Sunday.

Debuting at no. 2 was the Jennifer Lopez thriller “The Boy Next Door.” With a reported production cost of just $4 million, this Universal Pictures release took in $15 over its first three days. It will probably need to surpass $30 million to get on the road to profitability, but it's a solid success for Lopez who continues to dip her toe in and out of the movie business.

“Paddington” dropped to no. 3 with another $12.3 million and $40 million in just 10 days. Globally, the critically acclaimed family flick has earned over $169 million so far.

Kevin Hart and Josh Gad's “The Wedding Ringer” came in at no. 4 with another $11.6 million and $39.6 million to date. The Screen Gems release should end up somewhere near $60 million when all is said and done.

“Taken 3” managed to remain in the top five fighting for another $7.6 million and $76 million over its first three weekends. It is still on track to end up with around $90-95 million in the U.S.

As for this weekend's new releases, Lucasfilm's “Strange Magic” disappointed with just $5.5 million. You can bet Walt Disney Studios will be glad that by tomorrow everyone will soon forget this one ever existed. While “Magic” is certainly a financial loss for Disney that's nothing compared to what “Mordecai” is for Lionsgate. The Johnny Depp and Gwyneth Paltrow comedy took in just $4.1 million. With a reported $60 million budget it's already one of the biggest bombs of the year.

New releases for the upcoming Super Bowl weekend include “Black or White,” “The Loft” and “Project Almanac.”

Final box office figures are released on Monday.