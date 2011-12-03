Box Office: ‘Breaking Dawn’ continues its reign on quiet Friday

No surprise here: “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part I” had no problem taking the No. 1 spot at the box office on Friday, kicking off the traditionally slow weekend after Thanksgiving.

With no new wide releases to compete against, “Breaking Dawn” raked in $5.5 million, for a projected weekend total of $16.8 million. The penultimate “Twilight” film’s domestic gross currently stands at $235.9 million.

Likewise, “The Muppets” held onto the second slot with $2.8 million. The critically acclaimed family film will likely draw around $12 million for the three-day period.

Martin Scorsese’s 3D film “Hugo” added another 500 screens to its count, and battled it out with Aardman’s “Arthur Christmas” for the bronze. The former earned $2 million, while the latter pulled in $1.7 million. Both films are expected to earn around $7 million for the weekend.

Other smaller releases fared well, including the NC-17 “Shame.” Despite its limiting rating, the drama starring Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan, intrigued enough people to earn an impressive $110, 476 from just ten screens. It opens wider in the coming weeks.

Playing on a mere six screens Friday night, silent film “The Artist” pulled in a remarkable $55,574.

