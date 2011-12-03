Box Office: ‘Breaking Dawn’ continues its reign on quiet Friday

#Twilight #The Muppets
12.03.11 7 years ago

No surprise here: “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part I” had no problem taking the No. 1 spot at the box office on Friday, kicking off the traditionally slow weekend after Thanksgiving. 

With no new wide releases to compete against, “Breaking Dawn” raked in $5.5 million, for a projected weekend total of $16.8 million. The penultimate “Twilight” film’s domestic gross currently stands at $235.9 million.

Likewise, “The Muppets” held onto the second slot with $2.8 million. The critically acclaimed family film will likely draw around $12 million for the three-day period. 

Martin Scorsese’s 3D film “Hugo” added another 500 screens to its count, and battled it out with Aardman’s “Arthur Christmas” for the bronze. The former earned $2 million, while the latter pulled in $1.7 million. Both films are expected to earn around $7 million for the weekend. 

Other smaller releases fared well, including the NC-17 “Shame.” Despite its limiting rating, the drama starring Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan, intrigued enough people to earn an impressive $110, 476 from just ten screens. It opens wider in the coming weeks. 

Playing on a mere six screens Friday night, silent film “The Artist” pulled in a remarkable $55,574.

Look for final weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight#The Muppets
TAGSBreaking Dawn Robert PattinsonCarey Mulligankristen stewartMUPPETSSHAMETaylor Lautnerthe muppetsTwilight

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP