Box office: ‘Burt Wonderstone’ and ‘The Call’ can’t stop ‘Oz the Great and Powerful’

Two new wide openers couldn’t compete against the box office magic of Sam Raimi’s “Oz the Great and Powerful” on Friday.
The fantasy film, starring James Franco, Mila Kunis and Michelle Williams, earned $11.4 million on Friday, bringing its domestic total to a magical $114.2 million.
Making a surprising debut at No. 2 was the new Halle Berry thriller “The Call,” which earned a more-than-expected $6.2 million. It will likely dial up around $16 million over the three-day period.
It will likely reach only $11 million for the weekend, which will make it the second disappointment in a row for the studio, following “Jack the Giant Slayer.”
Universal’s hit comedy “Identity Thief” rounded out the top five, making off with another $1.4 million. The biggest hit of the year so far, it has grossed over $120 million.
“Oz” is just the second film of the year to hit $100 million at the domestic box office.
The call 6.2 million on Friday on its way to an 18million weekend looks like everybody underestimated the power of the wwe who produced the film never bet against Vince McMahon
I think, like my friends and family that enjoy movies – are tired of films that seem almost stupid! Even the coming attractions seemed like it would not be appealing. I think people like something that COULD be real – and holds your interest. Both men are great actors – but the movie just seems ‘too simple’. I guess that I just prefer the more REAL type of filfm~