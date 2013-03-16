Box office: ‘Burt Wonderstone’ and ‘The Call’ can’t stop ‘Oz the Great and Powerful’

Two new wide openers couldn’t compete against the box office magic of Sam Raimi’s “Oz the Great and Powerful” on Friday.

The fantasy film, starring James Franco, Mila Kunis and Michelle Williams, earned $11.4 million on Friday, bringing its domestic total to a magical $114.2 million.

Making a surprising debut at No. 2 was the new Halle Berry thriller “The Call,” which earned a more-than-expected $6.2 million. It will likely dial up around $16 million over the three-day period.

Meanwhile, New Line and Warner Bros.’ “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,” starring Steve Carell and Jim Carrey, debuted with a less-than-magical $3.7 million on Friday for third place. It will likely reach only $11 million for the weekend, which will make it the second disappointment in a row for the studio, following “Jack the Giant Slayer.”

The Bryan Singer-sirected “Slayer” fell to fourth place in its third weekend, earning $1.7 million. The pricey pic’s total domestic take is a dismal $49.4 million. Universal’s hit comedy “Identity Thief” rounded out the top five, making off with another $1.4 million. The biggest hit of the year so far, it has grossed over $120 million. “Oz” is just the second film of the year to hit $100 million at the domestic box office.



