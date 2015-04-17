Box Office: ‘Furious 7’ has made a stunning $1 billion globally in just 17 days

“Furious 7” just won't slow down. Universal Pictures announced today that the seventh installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise has now earned $1.009 billion in just 17 days. That's an amazing accomplishment for a series many thought was dead in the water less than 10 years ago.

The James Wan directed thriller currently has made $273.7 million in the U.S. and another $735.2 million overseas. “Furious 7” is now the fastest film to hit the $1 billion mark ever topping “The Avengers,” “Avatar” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” which accomplished it in 19. Overall, the “Fast & Furious” franchise has now grossed a combined $3.392 billion.

In a statement from the studio, Nick Carpou, President, Domestic Distribution noted, “We”re incredibly proud to watch 'Fast & Furious' take its place as the only original live-action franchise to reach these kinds of results at the box office. Our cast, filmmakers and all of our Universal and Fast family deserve credit for working so hard to make 'Furious 7' a huge success and we look forward to continuing to watch the film grow over the next few weeks.

Duncan Clark, President, International Distribution, added, “What started as a small film about the street racing sub-culture of East Los Angeles has become a global phenomenon with 'Furious 7' shattering records in so many territories around the globe. We”re thrilled to celebrate this accomplishment with our colleagues and distribution partners throughout the world, who have made these extraordinary results possible.”

The studio also made a point of reminding everyone of “Furious 7's” other records the fact it's the second-largest worldwide opening of all time ($397.2 million) behind only “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” Also…



*It's gave Universal its highest-grossing domestic ($147.2 million) and international ($250 million) openings ever.

*The biggest April and Easter opening in U.S. history.

*It's the all-time biggest opening weekend of any film in 29 territories across the world.

*It's Universal”s highest-grossing film of all-time in 26 territories across the world.

*Biggest opening day of all-time in China ($63.5 million) beating the previous record held by Transformers 4 ($36 million).

“Furious 7” is expected to take the box office crown once more this weekend. That being said, you can bet Walt Disney Studios is anxiously waiting in the wings to top some of these records with “Avengers: Age of Ultron” or, at worst, “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.”