Box office: ‘Gravity’ outranks ‘Captain Phillips’ on Friday with $12.7 million

Alfonso Cuaron’s “Gravity” is still orbiting at the top of the box office.

The space drama dominated the Friday box office again in its second week, leaving the new Tom Hanks drama “Captain Phillips” in its wake.

“Gravity” picked up another $12.7 million on Friday and will likely earn a huge $45 million for the weekend.

The film, starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney — has so far earned $91.9 million in the U.S. and will easily cross the magic $100 million mark by Monday.

Paul Greengrass’ “Captain Phillips,” meanwhile, debuted to a solid $8.5 million and is projected to earn somewhere in the ballpark of $25 million for the weekend.

Sony’s animated sequel “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2” earned another $3.5 million on Friday, good for third place. Its domestic total now stands at a strong $67.4 million. The film’s voice cast includes BIll Hader, Anna Faris and Neil Patrick Harris.

Robert Rodriguez’s low-budget action sequel “Machete Kills” hacked its way to a flat $1.4 million and will likely make just $4 million for the weekend. The 2010 original earned $3.4 million on its opening day and scored an $11.4 million debut weekend.

The Justin Timberlake meets Ben Affleck gambling drama “Runner Runner” rounded out the top five, winning $1.1 million. It’s domestic total is currently a disappointing $11.5 million.

Look for complete box office estimates for the weekend on Sunday.