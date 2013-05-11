Box office: ‘Great Gatsby’ scores $19.4 million but can’t top ‘Iron Man 3’

Baz Luhrmann’s 3D extravaganza “The Great Gatsby,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Tobey Maguire, scored an impressive $19.4 million in its opening day.

However, it wasn’t quite enough to edge out the reigning champ, Marvel’s Robert Downey Jr.-powered “Iron Man 3,” which led Friday with $19.7 million.

“Gatsby,” based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, is headed for approximately $50 million this weekend, while “Iron Man” could score up to another $70 million. The latter’s domestic total already stands at a whopping $232.1 million, with a worldwide total of $795 million.

Meanwhile, in third place was Michael Bay’s caper comedy “Pain & Gain,” which muscled up another $1.3 million.

The relatively low-budget film stars Dwayne Johnson and Mark Wahlberg and has so far earned $37.9 million.

The Tyler Perry-produced “Peeples” debuted in fourth place, earning just $1.1 million.

Kerry Washington and “The Office’s” Craig Robinson star in the film, although it doesn’t appear likely that it will hit the same box office highs as some of Tyler’s previous films.

The Jackie Robinson biopic “42” closed out the top five on Friday, scoring $1.1 million, brining its domestic total to an impressive $81.1 million.

Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.