Box Office: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is ‘Above’ all the competition at no. 1 again

Hollywood's disappointing summer is coming to an end, but “Guardians of the Galaxy” is still on a mission to become the first film this year to cross the $300 million mark.

The Marvel Studios blockbuster took in an estimated $16.3 million over the first three days of the Labor Day weekend. It has now grossed $274.6 million domestically and over $547 million worldwide. With no major releases on Friday it an excellent shot of keeping the no. 1 slot for three straight weeks (its fourth overall).

Paramount Pictures' own late summer hit, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” found another $11.7 million over the three-day for $162.4 million to date. A final cume of around $190 million seems likely.

“If I Stay” came in at no. 3 with an estimated $9.2 million for $29.8 million in just 10 days. The Chloe Grace Moretz drama reportedly cost just $11 million which means its officially one of the few bright spots for Warner Bros. this summer.

Currently at no. 4, but on the precipice of dropping to no. 5 by Monday is the Universal Pictures and Legendary Pictures horror movie “As Above/So Below.” The thriller took in an OK $8.3 million over the weekend, but the micro budget flick should eventually break into the black.

“Let's Be Cops!” remained in the top five for another weekend as it earned $8.2 million for $57.2 million so far. The Damon Wayans, Jr. and Jake Johnson comedy could now end up with close to $75 million when all is said and done.

The weekend's other new release, “The November Man” with Pierce Brosnan, earned just $7.6 million. The Relativity pickup has found $9.3 million since opening on Wednesday.

Another noteworthy performer was Lionsgate Films' “Cantinflas” which debuted with $2.6 million in just 382 theaters.

Friday's only new releases is the independent melodrama “The Identical” which is opening on just 1,450 screens.