Box office: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ stays at No. 1 on Friday as ‘The Identical’ bombs

Marvel continues to rule the box office, as “Guardians of the Galaxy” stayed in the top spot on Friday, while the new faith-based drama “The Identical” is destined to become one of the biggest flops of the year.

Now it its sixth weekend, “Guardians” picked up another $2.7 million on Friday and will likely earn around $10 million over the slow post-Labor Day weekend. Currently at $287.1 million, it will likely cross the $300 million mark sometime next week. The superhero space saga — starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel — is already the highest-grossing film of 2014.

In second place was the Chloe Grace Moretz romance “If I Stay,” which earned another $1.6 million. So far, the low-budget YA adaptation has earned a strong $35.5 million.

The Jake Johnson-Damon Wayans Jr. comedy “Let's Be Cops” arrested another $1.5 million for third place, bringing its domestic total to an impressive $62.7 million.

The Michael Bay-produced “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” took the fourth place spot with $1.5 million. It has so far earned a big $169.6 million domestically.

Rounding out the top five was the Pierce Brosnan thriller “November Man,” which chased down $1.2 million on Friday and has so far earned a disappointing $14.9 million.

The only new wide release this week, the Christian-themed musical drama “Identical” just barely cracked the top ten in its opening day, earning a very low $534,000 from almost 2,000 screens. It will be lucky to earn $2 million for the weekend, and will have a difficult time earning back its reported $16 million budget. The Scarlett Johansson holdover “Lucy” is just behind it, and may remove “Identical” from the top ten by Sunday.

“Identical” stars Seth Green, Ashley Judd, Joe Pantoliano and Ray Liotta.

Look for complete weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.