Box office: The unstoppable ‘Hunger Games’ wins another Friday

The kids at the center of the “American Pie” franchise may be all grown up, but they still can’t defeat Katniss and the other teen tributes from “The Hunger Games.”

“American Reunion” opened to the No. 2 spot this Friday, earning $9.2 million for a projected weekend total in the $21 – $22 million range. The Universal comedy is off to a solid start, but it wasn’t enough to topple the reigning champ. “Games” pulled in another $12.9 million, and will likely earn around $32 million for the weekend. That would put the film’s domestic total north of $300 million — making it the fastest non-summer release in history to hit that magic mark.

Speaking of mega-blockbusters, James Cameron’s 1997 “Titanic” is back in theaters with a snazzy new 3D polish. Moviegoers relived the Clinton era, shelling out $7.1 million for the re-release on Friday. After opening Wednesday, its domestic haul is now $15.5 million. Of course, the original 2D version grossed an eye-popping $616 million back in the day, so any more cash it pulls in is just icing on the iceberg. “Titanic” is the second-highest grossing movie in U.S. history, behind only Cameron’s own “Avatar.”

“Wrath of the Titans” and “Mirror Mirror” round out the top five, earning $5.4 and $4.5, respectively. Both films are disappointing box office performers.

Meanwhile, “21 Jump Street” has passed the $100 million mark, while “The Lorax” will top the $200 landmark sometime this coming week.



Look for updated weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.