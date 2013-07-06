Box office: ‘Lone Ranger’ fizzles as ‘Despicable Me 2’ soars on Friday

It’s only early July, but it looks like we have a third major studio flop of the summer on our hands, courtesy of Disney’s pricey “The Lone Ranger.”
The critically-panned western, starring Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer, came in a distant second place at the box office on Friday, as the animated sequel “Despicable Me 2” ruled the day with $30.2 million. “Ranger” earned just $10.6 million.
Both films opened on Tuesday, getting a jump on the Fourth of July holiday weekend. “Despicable” has so far earned a hefty $89 million, while “Ranger” has scraped up only $30.1 million.
“Despicable” is surpassing expectations, and will likely earned more than $140 million this weekend, making it one of the biggest openings ever for an animated films. The original 2010 “Despicable Me” opened to $56.3 million and ended up earning $251 million domestically.
“Ranger” will be lucky to top $50 million by Sunday, and it appears to be the third pricey studio tentpole to underperform in the U.S. so far this summer. Will Smith’s “After Earth” (with an approximate budget of $130 million) opened to a low $27.5 million and stalled at $58.3 million in the U.S. Likewise, Sony’s “White House Down” (budgeted around $150 million) opened to just $24.8 million and has only earned $41.5 million so far, including $4.6 million on Friday.
After several production setbacks and hiccups, “Ranger” reportedly cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $250 million to produce, meaning it will have to do gangbusters business internationally to make up the loss for Disney, which at least has the stellar success of “Monsters University” to keep them happy.
Meanwhile, the Sandra Bullock-Melissa McCarthy comedy “The Heat” continues to do well, placing third with another $8.6 million. The film’s domestic total stands at $69.9 million, and should have no trouble clearing $100 million fairly soon.
The aforementioned “Monsters University” scared up $7.1 million on Friday, and with a total of $203.6 million, is one of the year’s biggest grossers so far.
Rounding out the top five was the Brad Pitt vs. zombies epic, which hunted down $6.3 million. Its domestic total is now a handsome $146.7 million.
Your list of flops is odd because a bunch of them seem to have been decently profitable. Wild Wild West, for example, had a global box office exceeding its budget by $52 million. That doesn’t sound like a flop. Maybe a disappointment, but not a flop.
A movie has to gross something like three times its budget (including advertising costs) to be considered “profitable”.
Monty Jack basically has it right. The box office take is split between the studio and the theatres, so a film has to make more than its budget back. I’ve read anywhere from 2-3 times its budget. It’s my understanding that marketing costs might not be part of the film’s budget either?
Now a movie could underperform and still turn out profitable if it does well on DVD, not to mention other post-theatrical viewing like pay per view, iTunes, etc., or if the movie generates a lot of merchandising revenue. But if a movie tanks the way Wild Wild West did, or the way Lone Ranger appears to be, none of that is likely to happen either.
You know something?
After suffering that shitfest “Lone Ranger” piece of crap, I think we should all take a fond look back at just how bad “Wild, Wild West” managed NOT to be by comparison. It’s wildly inappropriate. It’s a great drinking game, because if you take a shot every time someone goes out of their way to creatively insult Will Smith for being black without resorting to the “N” word, you’ll be completely shitfaced in about 30 minutes. And the best part is, the cast and everyone involved seems to be having fun and no one can say that a soaking wet Salma Hayek is unwelcome in anything.
Seriously, go back and watch that, then watch “The Lone Ranger”. The most soulless, boring, fucking painful, dreadfully UNFUN movie ever fucking made. Everyone in it looks like they’re being punished. By comparison, “Wild, Wild West” is looking fucking better all the time. Goddamn Disney. HOW DO YOU FUCK UP THE EASIEST CHARACTER ON FUCKING EARTH?
By letting fucking Johnny Depp play Tonto and walk around having “Benny and Joon” flashbacks for two hours with a goddamn bird on his head, that’s how. I’m telling you, the wrong fucking guy OD’d outside the Viper Room that night.
Looks like you could use some meds. Ranger was a lot of fun.
Excellent news about The Lone Ranger, just need a few more to sink beneath the waves and the message might slowly make its way into the frontal lobes of studio executives.