Box Office: ‘Madagascar 3’ blows by ‘Prometheus’ with $60.3 million

It appears interest in Ridley Scott’s latest was only for the hardcore.

Even after “Prometheus” had a superb $21.4 million Friday, it was expected that DreamWorks Animation’s “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” would pull ahead to win the weekend. And, that’s exactly what occurred. The third installment in the “Madagascar” franchise pulled in a fine $60.3 million. That’s a tad under “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa’s” $63.1 million debut four years ago. Still, with $75.5 million already overseas, “Madagascar 3” should be a satisfying hit for DreamWorks Animation’s always sensitive stockholders.

“Prometheus” also had superb international launch with $91.5 million so far in under two weeks. Domestically, 20th Century Fox has to be concerned with a rare 24.6% drop from Friday to Saturday for the thriller. “Prometheus” only grossed $16.1 million on Saturday hinting that the film’s theatrical run may be shorter than many expected. With an estimated $50 million over its first three days it would be shocking for “Prometheus” not to hit $100 million domestic, but with only a B Cinemascore grade it may not make much more.

Dropping to third was Universal Pictures’ “Snow White and the Huntsman.” Last weekend’s champ found another $23 million over the three-day frame for a fantastic $98.5 million in just 10 days. The Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron fantasy should end up somewhere between $150-160 million when all is said and done.

“Men in Black 3” fell to fourth with another $13.5 million and $135.5 million so far. The Will Smith comeback vehicle could eke out $170 million or so in the U.S. Overseas, it’s already grossed a very satisfactory $352.1 million.

“The Avengers” continued its monster run in fifth with another $10.8 million and $571.8 million. The Marvel Studios phenomenon has grossed a massive $1.39 billion across the globe.

Fox Searchlight’s “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” continues its older audience word of mouth run as it reached $31 million. Focus Features added 80 more screens to Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” and the critically acclaimed dramedy grossed $1.5 million with a sparkling $16,448 per screen. “Kingdom” has $3.7 million so far.

Notably, “The Hunger Games” crossed the $400 million mark with $400.2 million domestic. That puts the Lionsgate blockbuster in the 14th slot all-time.

New releases this upcoming weekend include “Rock of Ages” and “That’s My Boy.”