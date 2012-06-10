Box Office: ‘Madagascar 3’ blows by ‘Prometheus’ with $60.3 million

#Prometheus
06.10.12 6 years ago 7 Comments

It appears interest in Ridley Scott’s latest was only for the hardcore.  

Even after “Prometheus” had a superb $21.4 million Friday, it was expected that DreamWorks Animation’s “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted” would pull ahead to win the weekend.  And, that’s exactly what occurred. The third installment in the “Madagascar” franchise pulled in a fine $60.3 million.  That’s a tad under “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa’s” $63.1 million debut four years ago.  Still, with $75.5 million already overseas, “Madagascar 3” should be a satisfying hit for DreamWorks Animation’s always sensitive stockholders.

“Prometheus” also had superb international launch with $91.5 million so far in under two weeks. Domestically, 20th Century Fox has to be concerned with a rare 24.6% drop from Friday to Saturday for the thriller.  “Prometheus” only grossed $16.1 million on Saturday hinting that the film’s theatrical run may be shorter than many expected. With an estimated $50 million over its first three days it would be shocking for “Prometheus” not to hit $100 million domestic, but with only a B Cinemascore grade it may not make much more.

Dropping to third was Universal Pictures’ “Snow White and the Huntsman.” Last weekend’s champ found another $23 million over the three-day frame for a fantastic $98.5 million in just 10 days. The Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron fantasy should end up somewhere between $150-160 million when all is said and done.

“Men in Black 3” fell to fourth with another $13.5 million and $135.5 million so far. The Will Smith comeback vehicle could eke out $170 million or so in the U.S.  Overseas, it’s already grossed a very satisfactory $352.1 million.

“The Avengers” continued its monster run in fifth with another $10.8 million and $571.8 million. The Marvel Studios phenomenon has grossed a massive $1.39 billion across the globe.

Fox Searchlight’s “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” continues its older audience word of mouth run as it reached $31 million.  Focus Features added 80 more screens to Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” and the critically acclaimed dramedy grossed $1.5 million with a sparkling $16,448 per screen. “Kingdom” has $3.7 million so far.

Notably, “The Hunger Games” crossed the $400 million mark with $400.2 million domestic. That puts the Lionsgate blockbuster in the 14th slot all-time.

New releases this upcoming weekend include “Rock of Ages” and “That’s My Boy.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Prometheus
TAGSbox officeMADAGASCAR 3Madagascar 3 Europes Most WantedMen In Black 3moonrise kingdomPROMETHEUSsnow white and the huntsmanTHE AVENGERSthe hunger games

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP