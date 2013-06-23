Box Office: ‘Monsters University’ and ‘World War Z’ rule the weekend

Pixar’s magical run in the month of June continued this weekend as yet another of the Disney division’s releases scored big. Almost 12 years after the debut of “Monsters Inc,” the prequel “Monsters University” scared up a massive $82 million according to studio estimates. That’s the second best Pixar opening ever after “Toy Story 3’s” $110.3 million just three years ago. “MU” has a great shot at winning next weekend and has the family market cornered until “Despicable Me 2” arrives on July 3.
Recovering from initial bad buzz in second place was the aforementioned “World War Z.” The Marc Forster directed zombie flick grossed an unexpectedly potent $66 million. That makes “WWZ” the biggest opening of star Brad Pitt’s career as it easily surpassed the $50 million “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” found in 2005. It’s also a solid start for a film that needs to find at least $600 million globally to cover its almost $200 million pricetag.
“Man of Steel” dropped to third with another $41 million and $210 million in just 10 days. That picture’s 64% drop from its opening weekend has to make Warner Bros. a tad concerned as “Mos” was expected to fare much better against “MU” and “WWZ.”
As the only true comedy in the marketplace, “This Is The End” continued to find laughs in fourth with another $13. million and $57.7 million in its first 12 days. “End,” which only cost $32 million, should earn a nice profit for Sony Pictures.
Dropping to fifth was Summit Entertainment’s “Now You See Me” with another $7.8 million. The sleeper hit has grossed a magical $94.4 million so far and should cross the $100 million mark in the next week.
Friday’s new releases include Roland Emmerich’s “White House Down” and the Sandra Bullock/Melissa McCarthy comedy “The Heat.”
Weekend actuals are released on Monday.
Poop usually stinks, but not always
I’m accustomed to thinking that a film needs to gross double its budget to recoup costs and break even, but you mention Pitt’s film needs to triple its budget. Greg, was the marketing campaign for WWZ incredibly expensive? Were the reshoot costs on top of that $190?
Studios have to split the profits of a film with the international distributors. So if World War Z costs $200 million to make with a possible $100 million advertising campaign, it needs to gross $600 in order for the studio to make it’s money back after splitting the gross.
Damn, how is wwz supposed to make 600 million? I enjoyed the movie, it certainly wasn’t perfect or amazing but it was very enjoyable had a few very intense moments and left me feeling like it was a very positive addition to the genre. This being said, it’s a pity to see that it’s going to end up failing in the box office.
I mean there are only like 70 movies that made that much money in history. It would have to make more money than the first Iron Man movie, which seems highly unlikely.
On another note, I’m very happy to see This is the End faring well.
WWZ was entertaining but forgettable.