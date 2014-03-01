Box office: ‘Non-Stop’ flies to first place on Friday with $10 million

Don't other movies know by now not to mess with Liam Neeson?

The action star's latest release, “Non-Stop” topped the box office on Friday night with $10 million, with fellow newcomer “Son of God” earning $9.4 million for second place.

Budgeted at around $50 million, “Non-Stop” will likely earn around $30 million for the weekend, which won't hit the same high as 2012's “Taken 2.” That sequel debuted to a huge $49 million.

The faith-based “Son of God” will earn around $25 million in its debut weekend, and will likely live a long and healthy life at the box office, as church groups are reportedly buying tickets in bulk for the story of Jesus, which is based on History's miniseries “The Bible.”

Meanwhile, coming in third was the smash hit “The LEGO Movie,” which picked up another $4.4 million. The animated comedy, which features the voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Will Arnett and Neeson himself, has so far earned a huge $192.7 million.

The Kevin Costner thriller “Three Days to Kill” nabbed another $1.4 million, brining its domestic total to a soft $17.2 million.

The George Clooney-directed WWII heist film “The Monuments Men” rounded out the top five, also making off with $1.4 million. The all-star effort — also featuring Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett and Bill Murray — has earned $62.1 million in North America to date.

Look for continuing box office updates throughout the weekend and holidays on HitFix.