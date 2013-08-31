Box Office: ‘One Direction: This Is Us’ has the best Friday ever at no. 1

The world’s favorite boy band dominated the box office Friday as the 3D concert movie “One Direction: This Is Us” debuted to a strong $8.9 million. That’s less than the $12.3 million 2011’s “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” found, but significantly more than the $3.1 million “Katy Perry: Part of Me” earned on their respective opening days. While both of those two concert films had longer playability then expected, It’s unclear how much of an effect 1D’s hardcore fan base had on the first day grosses. We’ll have a better idea of its long term potential based on Saturday’s receipts.

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler” dropped to second place for the first time in two weeks. The Weinstein Company release took in another $3.6 million for a $62.8 million tally to date. The potential best picture nominee is still looking to end up somewhere around $90 million.

“We’re The Millers” remained in the top three right behind “The Butler” with $3.1 million $100 million to date. For someone whom many still don’t consider a movie star, the audience friendly comedy is the sixth $100 million plus grosser of Jennifer Aniston’s career.

Disney’s “Planes” flew into fourth with another $1.7 million and $64.7 million so far. Strangely, “One Direction” is the first real family competition it’s had since opening over three weeks ago.

“Elysium” sneaked back into the top five with another $1.5 million and $73.6 million to date. Neil Blomkamp’s sophomore effort is looking like it will top out between $85-90 million domestic.

Focus Features opened “Closed Circuit” in just 870 theaters and it did an OK $750,000. The Eric Bana and Rebecca Hall thriller doesn’t look like it will turn into the Labor Day weekend surprise the studio was original hoping for.

