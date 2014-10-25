Box office: ‘Ouija’ haunts ‘John Wick’ and ‘Fury’ with $8.3 million Friday

The paranormal thriller “Ouija” wasn't playing games at the box office on Friday, as the film scared up $8.3 million, topping fellow newcomer “John Wick” and the holdover “Fury.”

The Michael Bay-produced film reportedly cost just $5 million to produce, and will likely earn around $20 million for the weekend. It stars Daren Kagasoff, Douglas Smith and Olivia Cooke.

In second place, “Wick,” starring Keanu Reeves, made off with $5.4 million in its opening night. Spurred by largely positive reviews, it is on track to shoot its way to $15 million or so in its debut weekend, a sum considerably higher than initial tracking indicated.

“Wick” should also be a timely victory for Reeves, who has had box office trouble over the last few years, culminating in last Christmas' mega-flop “47 Ronin.”

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's WWII drama “Fury” rolled into third place with $4.1 million. Directed by David Ayer (“End of Watch”), “Fury” has earned a decent $37.1 million so far domestically.

David Fincher's “Gone Girl” continues to hold strong in the top five. The film, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, earned another $3.4 million on Friday, bringing its domestic total to an impressive $116.4 million.

Rounding out the top five was the comedy “St. Vincent,” starring Bill Murray and Melissa McCarthy. It earned $2.5 million after expanding nationwide on Friday. After two weeks in limited release, it has earned $3.6 million.

However, “Vincent” could be kicked out of fifth place by the family-friendly animated film “Book of Life.” That film earned $2.4 million on Friday and is likely to have a strong Saturday and Sunday.

Look for complete weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.