Box Office: ‘Paranormal Activity 4’ spooks $15 million on Friday

From 2004-2010, Lionsgate “Saw” franchise dominated the October box office scaring any competitors that might try to get in its way. Inevitably, audiences got tired of the “Saw” films. Based on Friday’s grosses, they haven’t gotten over “Paranormal Activity” yet.

“Paranormal Activity 4” debuted to $15 million for what could be a $32-35 million weekend. That’s significantly lower than the $52.6 million “Paranormal Activity 3” opened to last year and even under the $40 million debut for “Paranormal Activity 2” in 2010. Considering “PA4” only cost $5 million, Paramount is already in the black on this one and that means you can probably expect “Paranormal Activity 5” next October.

Playing off good word of mouth in the second slot is Ben Affleck’s “Argo.” The potential best picture player grossed another $5 million for a strong $31.6 million in just eight days.

“Taken 2” wasn’t far behind “Argo” as it found $4.2 million on Friday for $96.8 million so far. Liam Neeson’s franchise sequel should cross the $100 million mark today.

Coming in somewhat under expectations is Summit Entertainment’s “Alex Cross.” The reboot of the James Patterson crime thriller found just $4 million on Friday for what could be a $11-13 million three-day gross. That means it could come in under Perry’s February disappointment “Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds” which opened to just $15.5 million. In fact, it would be one of Perry’s lowest openers ever.

“Hotel Transylvania” rounded out the top five with another $3.6 million and $109.1 million so far.

Look for complete box office estimates Sunday on HitFix.