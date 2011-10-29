Box Office: ‘Puss in Boots’ scratches its way to no. 1 Friday

Opening a big movie on Halloween weekend is always scary for any studio, but looking to distance itself from other family flicks in November, DreamWorks Animation decided to make a gutsy move and plant its latest tentpole on the Friday before the big holiday. Granted, Halloween is on Monday, but many kids will trick or treat on Saturday and Sunday while their parents head to parties on Saturday night. That could severely diminish this weekend’s returns. Still, the critically acclaimed “Puss in Boots” had a solid start Friday with $9.6 million. The Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek voiced adventure could wind up with anywhere between $35 and $38 million weekend depending on how the previously discussed factors affect moviegoing over the three-day.
Perfectly timed for the holiday, “Paranormal Activity 3” still scared up enough business to land in the second slot. The $5 million budgeted threequel found another $6.5 million on Friday for a shocking $66.5 million in just eight days. Even with subsequent big horror movie drops over the next few weekends, it’s hard to see “PA 3” not crossing the $100 million mark.
Faring much less successfully was 20th Century Fox’s “In Time” in third. The Andrew Niccol Sci-Fi thriller actually received a far share of positive reviews, but even with a strong media spend Fox couldn’t generate more than $4.3 million in interest on Friday. Is the verdict in on Justin Timberlake’s movie career? Hollywood will likely give him one more chance in the leading man slot after mixed returns for “Friends with Benefits” this summer and now “In Time” bombing (“Bad Teacher” doesn’t count as Timberlake was excised from almost all of the marketing as to not conflict with “Friends”).
Debuting in fourth was the Johnny Depp triply comedy “The Rum Diary.” Depp barely promoted the film (why is still unclear), but the solidly reviewed flick grossed $1.8 million Friday for what could be a $5- million weekend. That’s not what studio FilmDistrict was hoping for.
“Footloose” danced its way into a tie with “Rum Diary” also making $1.8 million and $34.1 million overall to date.. The remake of the ’80s favorite is losing steam, but should eventually hit the $50 million mark.
‘The Double’ and ‘Like Crazy’ should have both gotten a wide release. They both have interesting casts and deserve better than to be ignored by the public now.
I watched ‘In Time’. It was amazing to see Justin Timberlake and Cillian Murphy face off.
Unfortunately only if is a franchise film does an Antonio Banderas movie get a wide release anymore. In the last five years, everything else that he has been in has only gotten a limited release or gone straight to DVD such as Bordertown (2006), My Spy (2008), The Other Man (2008) and The Code (2009). It is a shame. He is an underrated actor and should have joined the A-list years ago.
‘13’ should have been released at least a year ago and it is a disgrace that not only was it needlessly delayed but it is only being shown in New York and Los Angeles cinemas. It has a stellar cast (Jason Statham, Sam Riley, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Ray Winstone, Alexander Skarsgard, Mickey Rourke, Michael Shannon, Emmanuelle Chriqui) and deserves to make a big impact now.
“In Time” received mediocre reviews, it has a 37% on rottentomatoes.com and it’s average rating is 5.3/10. I wouldn’t say the film received a fair share of positive reviews since the majority were negative.
I saw In Time and thought it was terrific!!
I don’t get the critics and what there saying about it, I think it’s a whole lot of rubbish, the acting was superb and the story was EXCELLENT!, start of Justin Timberlakes movie carree, It’s a good movie and I recommend seeing it, I gave up on the Shrek Era after the 3rd one, not going to see ‘puss in boots’, will go see Paranormal Activity 3 as it looks good, I hated the new Footloose, and probably see The Rum Diary.
Too many plot hole and JT wasn’t convincing enough as the lead. Matt Bomer or Cillian should have been, although it seems Cillian prefers the secondary off-beat/bad guy characters.
I would wait for it on Redbox/Netflix or discount a theater.