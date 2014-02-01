Box office: ‘Ride Along’ and ‘Awkward Moment’ battle for first on Friday

“Ride Along” continues to cruise at the box office, topping the chart for the third week in a row on Friday, but newcomer “That Awkward Moment” is threatening to overtake No. 1.

“Ride,” starring Ice Cube and Kevin Hart, earned an estimated $4 million Friday, while “That Awkward Moment” was nipping at its heels, earning $3.9 million.

The two comedies will be neck-and-neck throughout the Super Bowl weekend, with “Ride” expected to come out on top with around $12 million, while “Awkward” should make it to $10.5 million or $11 million. 

So far, “Ride” has grossed a spectacular $84.6 million and should cross the $100 million mark sometime next week. 

“That Awkward Moment” stars Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan (“Fruitvale Station”) and MIles Teller (“21 and Over”). With a reported production price tag of just $8 million, it will have no trouble turning a quick profit for Focus Features. 

Standing tall in third place was the Mark Wahlberg war drama “Lone Survivor,” which netted another $2.3 million and will cross the $100 mark today. 

Back in the top five after months of release was Disney’s “Frozen.” It earned another $2.2 million, bringing its North American total to a massive $352.9 million. 

“Labor Day,” starring Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin, rounded out the top five. After a brief award season run in L.A. in December, the romance opened wide on Friday, picking up a disappointing $1.9 million. 

