Box Office: Same story as ‘Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2’ and ‘Skyfall’ dominate Thanksgiving

There was little change at the box office on Thanksgiving as most of America sat down with family and friends to enjoy a holiday meal.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2” remained in the top spot with another $8 million and $183 million so far. It’s tracking slightly ahead of “Part 1” which was at $179.1 million at this point last year.

“Skyfall” remained in the second slot with $7.6 million and $185.7 million domestically. The 23rd James Bond flick has now grossed a franchise record $693.6 million worldwide.

Third place went to Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” which continues to draw in moviegoers who only go to the theater a few times a year. The period drama found another $4.8 million in only 2,018 theaters for a superb $37.1 million in just 14 days.

“Life of Pi” had a nice 23% jump from its opening day for a $4.5 million take and $8.2 million so far. The Ang Lee 3D epic could easily crack $30 million by end of day Sunday.

Disappointing in fifth is DreamWorks Animations’ “Rise of the Guardians.” The family friendly flick should rebound on Friday and Saturday, but Thursday’s $3.7 million and a two-day gross of $8.5 million was not what the independent animation studio was hoping for.

More disheartening for DWA? The critically lambasted “Red Dawn” had a better per screen average ($1,209 vs. $1,021 for “Guardians”) pulling in another $3.2 million and $7.4 million so far.

Look for more box office updates throughout the weekend on HitFix.