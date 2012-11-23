Box Office: Same story as ‘Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2’ and ‘Skyfall’ dominate Thanksgiving

11.23.12 6 years ago

There was little change at the box office on Thanksgiving as most of America sat down with family and friends to enjoy a holiday meal.  

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2” remained in the top spot with another $8 million and $183 million so far.  It’s tracking slightly ahead of “Part 1” which was at $179.1 million at this point last year.

“Skyfall” remained in the second slot with $7.6 million and $185.7 million domestically. The 23rd James Bond flick has now grossed a franchise record $693.6 million worldwide.

Third place went to Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” which continues to draw in moviegoers who only go to the theater a few times a year. The period drama found another $4.8 million in only 2,018 theaters for a superb $37.1 million in just 14 days.

“Life of Pi” had a nice 23% jump from its opening day for a $4.5 million take and $8.2 million so far. The Ang Lee 3D epic could easily crack $30 million by end of day Sunday.

Disappointing in fifth is DreamWorks Animations’ “Rise of the Guardians.” The family friendly flick should rebound on Friday and Saturday, but Thursday’s $3.7 million and a two-day gross of $8.5 million was not what the independent animation studio was hoping for.

More disheartening for DWA?  The critically lambasted “Red Dawn” had a better per screen average ($1,209 vs. $1,021 for “Guardians”) pulling in another $3.2 million and $7.4 million so far.

Look for more box office updates throughout the weekend on HitFix.

