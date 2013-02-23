Box office: ‘Snitch’ barely edges ‘Identity Thief’ on slow Friday

02.23.13 6 years ago

Don’t tell anyone, but newcomer “Snitch” stole the top spot at Friday nights’s office from Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman.

The Dwayne Johnson crime drama pulled in a OK $4.1 million, beating comedy holdover “Identity Thief” by less than half a million dollars. The two films will be neck-and-neck for what looks like another slow weekend, with “Thief” likely ending in victory by winning over more family audiences. 

“Identity Thief” has made off with an impressive $83.7 million in the U.S. so far.

The romance movie “Safe Haven” came in third place, earning another $3.5 million. It brings the Nicholas Sparks’ film’s domestic come to $40.9 million.

The weekend’s only other wide opener, the thriller “Dark Skies” is off to a solid start, earning $3 million. The low-budget film stars Keri Russell and Josh Hamilton, and cost just $3.5 million to produce.

Bruce Willis’ latest action vehicle, “A Good Day to Die Hard,” picked up $2.8 million on Friday. With a current domestic total of $44.6 million, it looks unlikely to top the previous “Live Free or Die Hard,” which cruised to a $134 million total. 

Look for complete weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.

