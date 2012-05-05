Box Office: ‘The Avengers’ scores second biggest opening day of all-time with $80 million

Don’t worry Muggles, your good friend Harry Potter’s single day record is safe and sound. At least until Batman returns in July. “The Avengers” finally debuted in the U.S. Friday after massive openings in Europe and Asia last weekend and pulled in a mammoth $80.5 million. That’s the second highest single day opening of all-time after “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2.” The latter holds the record with a monstrous $91 million last summer.
Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Company have to be thrilled at “The Avengers” kick-off. At this pace, Joss Whedon’s action adventure could gross between $165-170 million depending on how intense the rest of the weekend is. That might not top the record $169.1 million opening frame of “Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2,” but it would easily surpass “The Hunger Games'” $152 million and “The Dark Knight’s” $158 million three-day debuts. The film also reportedly scored a rare A+ Cinemascore grade with moviegoers which is an excellent sign of longterm playability over the next few months.
Dropping to number two is Screen Gems’ “Think Like A Man” with another $2.6 million and $67.7 million so far. The crossover romantic comedy should soar past $75 million by Sunday and $100 million isn’t out of the question.
Third place went to Warner Bros.’ solid double “The Lucky One.” The Zac Efron romancer pulled in another $1.9 million for$44.3 million to date. Remarkably, it should become the fifth creation of author Nicholas Sparks to cross the $50 million mark. And, more telling, every single one of his films has made over $40 million domestic. Considering how relatively inexpensive his dramas are, that’s an excellent track record.
“The Five-Year Engagement” fell all the way to fourth with another $1.7 million and just $15.8 million in 10 days. Shockingly, “Engagement” is one of the worst performers of producer Judd Apatow’s big screen career. Only “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” will make less in theaters.
Somewhat surprising at no. 5 is “The Hunger Games” with another $1.6 million and a domestic total of $376 million. The franchise starter continues to inch its way toward a possible $400 million-plus cume.
Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.
“HULK SMASH PUNY WIZARD”
200 millions.. Didnt I tell you that HULK (and friends) would smah Potter’s box office record? >:)
I think Avengers will top Deathly Hallows Pt. 2 and I’ll explain why. DH2 made 91M on its first Friday after it made 43.5M in midnight numbers which is almost half its Friday gross and thus non-midnight numbers equal 47.5M. Avengers made 18.7M in midnights which means non-midnights equal 61.8M. That means taking away midnights gives Avengers the Friday victory. And non-midnight numbers are usually more telling of how Saturday will go.
I believe this is exactly why Box Office Mojo has said it’s now nearly a mathmatical certainty that Avengers will top Deathly Hallows part 2.
Fantastic opening. TDKR will open bigger though. Mark my words.
welcome to: [www.netetrader.com]
The website wholesale for many kinds of
fashion shoes, like the nike,jordan,prada,****, also including the jeans,shirts,bags,hat and the decorations. All the products are free shipping, and the the price is competitive, and also can accept the paypal payment.,after the payment, can ship within short time.
free shipping
competitive price
any size available
accept the paypal
[www.scnshop.com]
jordan shoes $32
nike shox $32
Christan Audigier bikini $23
Ed Hardy Bikini $23
Smful short_t-shirt_woman $15
ed hardy short_tank_woman $16
Sandal $32
christian louboutin $80
Sunglass $15
COACH_Necklace $27
handbag $33
AF tank woman $17
puma slipper woman $30
[www.netetrader.com]
Wouldn’t the 2nd highest single day record mean that it has THE highest single day record for a non-sequel?
Would you really consider it a non-sequel? It’s a clear successor to Captain America, Iron Man 1&2 and Thor. All of which built the fanbase for this film.
Well, yeah of course I consider it a non-sequel otherwise it would be called The Avengers 2. Just because framework was laid for the movie doesn’t mean it’s not the first one.
It looks like my original comment was deleted, and i don’t know why. I thought i had a legitimate comment in that it seems as though websites are only halfway telling the story. If The Avengers got the 2nd highest opening day of all time behind Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Pt 2, wouldn’t that mean The Avengers would still have the highest single day opening of all time for a non-sequel film? Am i missing something cause no one seems to be mentioning it in that way.
Is… is Avengers really considered a non-sequel?
It would be very odd to me if it wasn’t considered a non-sequel. What’s it a sequel of? It’s not called Iron Man 3, Thor 2, Captain America 2, Incredible Hulk 3, or Agents of Shield. It’s the first Avengers movie. I haven’t read any articles anywhere calling the Avengers a sequel movie.