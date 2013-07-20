Box office: ‘The Conjuring’ rips ‘R.I.P.D.’ and ‘Red 2’ on Friday

“The Conjuring” is haunting the box office this weekend.
The James Wan-directed ghost story over-performed on Friday, scaring up a whopping $17 million and leaving a slew of fellow new releases in its wake. Universal’s pricey “R.I.P.D.” is D.O.A., while “Red 2” is seeing red and “Turbo” seems to be stuck in neutral.
“The Conjuring” is heading for a weekend take of around $41 million, which is well ahead of initial studio estimates. Costing just $20 million to produce, the film stars Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ron Livingston and Lili Taylor, and seems to be benefitting from positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth.
The film’s success is bad new for the new supernatural comedy “R.I.P.D.,” however.
Starring Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds, “R.I.P.D.” is the last big budget domestic flop in a summer littered with them. In the recent tradition of “White House Down,” “The Lone Ranger” and “Pacific Rim,” “R.I.P.D.” is opening to grossly disappointing domestic numbers. It earned just $4.8 million on Friday, placing it in sixth place. It will likely earn a paltry sum between $12 million and 13 million for the weekend.
The film is officially budgeted at $130 million, but some reports say it was closer to $200 million, and it’s on its way to becoming the biggest bomb of the summer. Universal seemed to know it had a dud on its hands, however, running a muted marketing campaign and playing down tracking.
“Despicable Me 2” is making life extremely hard for the new animated film “Turbo” (which happens to feature the voice of “R.I.P.D.’s” Reynolds). The DreamWorks Animation and 20th Century Fox film picked up $6.5 million for third place on Friday. Since opening on Wednesday, “Turbo” has slowly made its way to a domestic take of $16.2 million. It will earn around $21 million for the weekend, a low number for a DWA title.
At no. 4, the Adam Sandler comedy holdover “Grown Ups 2” made off with another $6.4 million Friday, and has so far earned $65.9 million.
Look for complete weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.
Is this the summer of flops? I feel like it’s one of the worst.
This just looks like Paranormal Activity without the crappy camera.
Even Jeff Bridges can’t get anyone to pay to see Ryan Reynolds although this MIB retread would have tanked regardless of who was in it. For the love of god studios, stop casting this absolutely talentless set of abs in movies, NOBODY WANTS TO SEE HIM IN ANYTHING AT ALL EVER!!!
But the fact that no one could see that The Lone Ranger (no audience) Pacific Rim (rabid but small geek/del Toro lovers only audience) and White House Down (non-existent Jamie Foxx audience and the 2nd version of this movie this summer) were going to flop is only as surprising that any of these were greenlit at their absolutely insane budgets.
Don’t forget After Earth. Everyone seems to be glossy over that film but its technically the biggest bomb of them all, especially considering the 800 lb. Will Smith in the room.