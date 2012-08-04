Box Office: ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ doesn’t forget to beat ‘Total Recall’ Friday

“The Dark Knight Rises” looks like it will remain on top for the third weekend in a row after grossing $10.4 million on Friday. Sony PIctures’ “Total Recall” remake wasn’t enough to stop the bat, coming in at second with $9.2 million.
The Len Wiseman-directed sci-fi remake, starring Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale and Jessica Biel, should earn around $25 – 26 million this weekend, which has to be seen as a disappointment for Sony, who spent around $125 million on the production.
In comparison, the 1990 original opened to a then-stunning $25.5 million — and that was twenty years ago, and that film was rated R.
The Friday haul for “Dark Knight Rises” brings Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film to a domestic gross of $328.6 million. It will likely rack up another $35 million or so this weekend.
Debuting soft in third place, the family-friendly threequel “Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” was far behind with $5.8 million. It should make about $16 to $17 million by Monday.
“Ice Age: Continental Drift” scored another $2.4 million, bringing its domestic gross to $125.9 million, while its international gross has already topped a whopping $500 million.
Meanwhile, the Ben Stiller-Vince Vaughn sci-fi comedy “The Watch” rounded out the top five with $1.9 million. The film has grossed only $20.9 million since opening last weekend. It will likely be ranked as one of the biggest box office bombs for both stars.
Next week, “Dark Knight Rises” faces competition from “The Bourne Legacy,” starring Jeremy Renner.
Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.
The Dark Knight Rises will likely top out at $425-450 million domestically, which I imagine some people will find disappointing in some incomprehensible way. However, with Nolan’s increasing popularity overseas, thanks to the sucess of The Dark Knight and Inception, TDKR will likely gross anywhere from $550-700 million overseas. I predict a final worldwide gross anywhere from $975 million up to 1.15 billion. So it’s either going to edge out TDK or it’ll slighly place behind it. Still, though, TDKR is a massive box-office hit, despite having to contend with the Aurora massacre, the Olympics, and the suprising polarizing word-of-mouth for the film which ranges from “it’s the best movie ever” and “it’s good but not great like TDK” to “meh” and “it sucks”.
I agree wholeheartedly. This is a film that had an unexpected and unprecedented amount of insanity riding alongside it; all things considered, and as a big fan of the movie, I’m surprised but happy that it’s actually doing the business it’s doing.
A domestic failure both critically and financially — thank you general public for passing on Total Ripoff — by next week no one in the business will be breaking their neck to cast Colin Farrell in a remake of anything.
This did better than Fright Night and it’ll make the bulk of its money overseas and through home video. Eat shit. So happy
I hope it will reach the 500 million domestic