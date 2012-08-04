Box Office: ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ doesn’t forget to beat ‘Total Recall’ Friday

“The Dark Knight Rises” looks like it will remain on top for the third weekend in a row after grossing $10.4 million on Friday. Sony PIctures’ “Total Recall” remake wasn’t enough to stop the bat, coming in at second with $9.2 million.

The Len Wiseman-directed sci-fi remake, starring Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale and Jessica Biel, should earn around $25 – 26 million this weekend, which has to be seen as a disappointment for Sony, who spent around $125 million on the production.

In comparison, the 1990 original opened to a then-stunning $25.5 million — and that was twenty years ago, and that film was rated R.

The Friday haul for “Dark Knight Rises” brings Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film to a domestic gross of $328.6 million. It will likely rack up another $35 million or so this weekend.

Debuting soft in third place, the family-friendly threequel “Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” was far behind with $5.8 million. It should make about $16 to $17 million by Monday.

“Ice Age: Continental Drift” scored another $2.4 million, bringing its domestic gross to $125.9 million, while its international gross has already topped a whopping $500 million.

Meanwhile, the Ben Stiller-Vince Vaughn sci-fi comedy “The Watch” rounded out the top five with $1.9 million. The film has grossed only $20.9 million since opening last weekend. It will likely be ranked as one of the biggest box office bombs for both stars.

Next week, “Dark Knight Rises” faces competition from “The Bourne Legacy,” starring Jeremy Renner.

Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.