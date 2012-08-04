Box Office: ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ doesn’t forget to beat ‘Total Recall’ Friday

and 08.04.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

“The Dark Knight Rises” looks like it will remain on top for the third weekend in a row after grossing $10.4 million on Friday.  Sony PIctures’ “Total Recall” remake wasn’t enough to stop the bat, coming in at second with $9.2 million.  

The Len Wiseman-directed sci-fi remake, starring Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale and Jessica Biel, should earn around $25 – 26 million this weekend, which has to be seen as a disappointment for Sony, who spent around $125 million on the production.

In comparison, the 1990 original opened to a then-stunning $25.5 million — and that was twenty years ago, and that film was rated R.  

The Friday haul for “Dark Knight Rises” brings Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film to a domestic gross of $328.6 million. It will likely rack up another $35 million or so this weekend. 

Debuting soft in third place, the family-friendly threequel “Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” was far behind with $5.8 million. It should make about $16 to $17 million by Monday. 

“Ice Age: Continental Drift” scored another $2.4 million, bringing its domestic gross to $125.9 million, while its international gross has already topped a whopping $500 million.

Meanwhile, the Ben Stiller-Vince Vaughn sci-fi comedy “The Watch” rounded out the top five with $1.9 million. The film has grossed only $20.9 million since opening last weekend. It will likely be ranked as one of the biggest box office bombs for both stars. 

Next week, “Dark Knight Rises” faces competition from “The Bourne Legacy,” starring Jeremy Renner.

Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.

Around The Web

TAGSbox officeDiary of a Wimpy Kid 3DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: DOG DAYSICE AGE 4ICE AGE: CONTINENTAL DRIFTthe dark knight risesThe WatchTOTAL RECALL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP