Box Office: ‘The Hunger Games’ no. 1 again with $251 million in just 10 days

“Hunger Games” is making history. The Lionsgate adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ novel has expanded beyond the franchise’s core young adult base as it grossed an estimated $61.1 million over its second weekend for a startling $251 million in just 10 days.

For comparison sake, the only three films who have grossed more in that time frame are “The Dark Knight” ($313 million), “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” ($273.5 million), “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” ($269 million) and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest” ($258.3 million). Notably, all films were released in the lucrative summer season so for “Hunger Games” to do accomplish this feat in March is nothing more than jaw dropping for most Hollywood executives. The film has clearly become a phenomenon and a final domestic gross of $330-350 million certainly is within reach.

Debuting in second place a little under pre-release polling was Warner Bros.’ “Wrath of the Titans.” The sequel to 2010’s “Clash of the Titans” found $34.2 million, a littler more than half of its predecessors opening gross. WB will no doubt hope to make more of a dent on the international market where the first “Titans” made $330 million.

The third slot went to Relativity’s “Mirror, Mirror” which turned out not to be the fairest of them all. Director Tarsem Singh’s take on the Snow White fable grossed just $19.0 million which was under the film’s $23-25 million pre-release estimate. With a reportedly $80 million price tag, “Mirror” is also going to have to hope the global marketplace can help the fantasy flick break even.

The only intentional comedy still in theaters currently is “21 Jump Street” and the Sony Pictures release came in fourth with another $15 million. With $93.1 million to date, “Jump Street” should easily surpass $100 million and a sequel is already on the horizon.

Universal Pictures’ own spring hit, “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax,” grossed another $8 million for $189.6 million to date. It should end up somewhere past $200 million and, for comparison’s sake, likely finish ahead of Oscar winner “Ratatouille’s” $206.4 million.

In limited release, the documentary “Bully” grossed a stellar $115,000 in just five theaters for an impressive $23,000 average. It will continue to expand across the country in the weeks to come.

Both “Jeff Who Lives At Home” and “Salmon Fishing In The Yemen” expanded to over 400 theaters this weekend. “Home” found $675,000 for $2.6 million so far while “Salmon” turned out to be the better catch as it crashed the top 10 with a tasty $1.2 million and $3.1 million to date.

Next weekend’s major new release is “American Reunion.” “Titanic 3D” will debut on Wednesday.

Final box office results are released on Monday.

