Box Office: ‘The Lorax’ lands at No. 1 with $17.4 million on Friday

Dr. Seuss would have been proud.

Universal’s CG animated family film “The Lorax” earned the No. 1 spot at the box office on Friday with a whopping $17. 4 million. With a better opening than expected, the film is on course to pull in around $60 million for the weekend.

Warner Bros.’ raunchy found footage comedy “Project X,” from “Hangover maestro Todd Phillips, is also off to a good start. The film cost around $12 million to produce and brought in $8.2 million on opening day. It will likely earn around $20 million for the weekend.

Meanwhile, holdover “Act of Valor” added another $3.8 million to its total, which now stands at $35.3 million.

The Denzel Washington-Ryan Reynolds thriller “Safe House” has crossed the $100 million mark domestically after it picked up $1.9 million on Friday.

Still performing strong, the romantic “The Vow” is neck-and-neck with “Tyer Perry’s Good Deeds.” They’re battling it out for No. 5, with both earning $1.8 million on Friday. “The Vow,” starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams, has grossed over $107 million so far.

Just barely out of the top ten, the multiple Oscar wins for “The Artist” have given the film a small push. The silent film nabbed $938,000 on Friday and will probably end up with around $3.5 million by Monday, bringing its total to about $36 million.

