Box Office: ‘Three Stooges’ and ‘Cabin in the Woods’ can’t beat ‘Hunger Games’ on Friday

04.14.12 6 years ago

Even after winning “The Hunger Games,” Katniss Everdeen is still carving up opponents at the box office.

The teen-friendly sci-fi drama stayed at No. 1 for the fourth Friday in a row, earning another $6.4 million, and will likely stay in the top position for the weekend by drawing around $20 million. The film’s domestic total now stands at a whopping $322 million. It stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson.

Two new wide releases this week — The Farrelly Brothers’ update of “The Three Stooges” and Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard’s shapeshifting horror tale “The Cabin in the Woods” — opened to strong, but not stellar, numbers. 

Larry, Moe and Curly slapped, poked and smacked their way to $5.6 million, while the “Cabin” teens scared up $5.5 million. Expect the former to earn around around $18 million for the weekend, with the latter looking to pull in about $14.5 million. 

“American Reunion’s” came in at No. 4 with $3.4 million, while “Titanic 3D” rounded out the Top 5 with $3.3 million. The re-release of James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster has so far pulled in $36.1 million. 

Another newcomer, the action film “Lockout,” fared less well, coming in at No. 6 with $2.2 million.

Look for updated weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.

