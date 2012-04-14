Box Office: ‘Three Stooges’ and ‘Cabin in the Woods’ can’t beat ‘Hunger Games’ on Friday

Even after winning “The Hunger Games,” Katniss Everdeen is still carving up opponents at the box office.

The teen-friendly sci-fi drama stayed at No. 1 for the fourth Friday in a row, earning another $6.4 million, and will likely stay in the top position for the weekend by drawing around $20 million. The film’s domestic total now stands at a whopping $322 million. It stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson.

Two new wide releases this week — The Farrelly Brothers’ update of “The Three Stooges” and Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard’s shapeshifting horror tale “The Cabin in the Woods” — opened to strong, but not stellar, numbers.

Larry, Moe and Curly slapped, poked and smacked their way to $5.6 million, while the “Cabin” teens scared up $5.5 million. Expect the former to earn around around $18 million for the weekend, with the latter looking to pull in about $14.5 million.

“American Reunion’s” came in at No. 4 with $3.4 million, while “Titanic 3D” rounded out the Top 5 with $3.3 million. The re-release of James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster has so far pulled in $36.1 million.

Another newcomer, the action film “Lockout,” fared less well, coming in at No. 6 with $2.2 million.

