Box office: ‘Titans’ and ‘Mirror Mirror’ can’t stop ‘Hunger Games’

Two new wide releases couldn’t distract audiences from their appetite for more “Hunger Games.” The film picked up a hefty $18.8 million in its second Friday, and will likely carve up $64 million or so for the weekend, which will put its domestic total past $250 million — in less than two weeks.

New sequel “Wrath of the Titans” is off to a slower-than-expected start, gathering around $12.4 million on Friday, while the first of two Snow White tales, “Mirror Mirror,” earned a decent $5.8 million.

“Titans” should be able to reach around $30 million for the weekend — a disappointing number for the pricey pic — while “Mirror” will likely do around $23 million. The latter is a PG-rated family film that will likely perform better Saturday and Sunday during the day. With “The Lorax” finally petering out, “Mirror” won’t have much competition on the family front until “The Pirates! Band of Misfits” opens on April 27.

It will be interesting to see, however, if audiences will respond more visibly to June’s “Snow White and the Huntsman,” starring “Twilight’s” Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth (“The Avengers”).

Meanwhile, the No. 4 spot went to Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill’s “21 Jump Street,” which picked up another $4.6 million. And, speaking of “The Lorax,” that animated film came in at No. 5, with approximately $2 million (its domestic gross now stands at a stellar $183.5 million).

Look for continuing box office updates all weekend long on HitFix.

