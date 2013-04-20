Box office: Tom Cruise scores with ‘Oblivion’

Tom Cruise is king of the box office once again, as his sci-fi drama “Oblivion” opened to a solid $13.3 million on Friday.
The film, also starring Olga Kurylenko and Morgan Freeman, looks likely to earn around $38.5 million for the weekend, making it one of Cruise’s strongest openings in some time.
Expect it to make an even bigger impact in international markets.
Holdover “42” scored another $5.2 million, bringing its domestic total up to $41.2 million (it would be so much more satisfying if that number was $42 million).
Likewise, DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods” continues to monopolize family audiences, earning another $2.2 million on Friday.
Its domestic total stand at a nifty $147 million.
“Scary Movie 5” continues to struggle, coming in at No. 4 with $2 million.
The spoof has so far scared up just $18.7 million, a total which pales in comparison to earlier entries in the long-running series.
“G.I. Joe: Retaliation” mustered up $1.5 million in the fight against Cobra. The Swayne Johnson/Channing Tatum/Bruce Willis sequel recently passed the $100 million mark in North America, and is doing well overseas.
Indie crime drama “The Place Beyond the Pines,” starring Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper, earned $1.4 million in its first day of wide release after opening in a handful of markets two weeks ago.
“Pines” has earned $8.3 million domestically.
Tom Cruise never gets the credit he deserves. Other than Tom Hanks, no other actor consistently has had the box office success spread out in over four different decades (and no Clint Eastwood’s more decades of movies do not count because the numbers are not big enough, both in box office and years apart) than Tom Cruise. I’ve been reading all of these articles saying 38 million is not as big as it should be, but we have to start looking at the whole picture. It actually made 150 million its one weekend or one week release, and at a production budget of 120 million, this is why he is still the biggest star in the world. And opening weekend and theatrical release is only an advertisement for blu-ray and dvd anyway where they make the real money for the next 5 years of so. If you look at all his movies and include worldwide grosses, he only has had one movie or two, no one I think that didn’t make a profit. I think Lions for Lambs. In a thirty two year career that’s pretty good.