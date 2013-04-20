Box office: Tom Cruise scores with ‘Oblivion’

04.20.13 5 years ago

Tom Cruise is king of the box office once again, as his sci-fi drama “Oblivion” opened to a solid $13.3 million on Friday.

The film, also starring Olga Kurylenko and Morgan Freeman, looks likely to earn around $38.5 million for the weekend, making it one of Cruise’s strongest openings in some time.

Expect it to make an even bigger impact in international markets.

Holdover “42” scored another $5.2 million, bringing its domestic total up to $41.2 million (it would be so much more satisfying if that number was $42 million). 

Likewise, DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods” continues to monopolize family audiences, earning another $2.2 million on Friday.

Its domestic total stand at a nifty $147 million.

“Scary Movie 5” continues to struggle, coming in at No. 4 with $2 million.  

The spoof has so far scared up just $18.7 million, a total which pales in comparison to earlier entries in the long-running series. 

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation” mustered up $1.5 million in the fight against Cobra. The Swayne Johnson/Channing Tatum/Bruce Willis sequel recently passed the $100 million mark in North America, and is doing well overseas. 

Indie crime drama “The Place Beyond the Pines,” starring Ryan Gosling and Bradley Cooper, earned $1.4 million in its first day of wide release after opening in a handful of markets two weeks ago.

“Pines” has earned $8.3 million domestically. 

