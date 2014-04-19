Box Office: ‘Transcendence’ flops as ‘Captain America’ stays at No. 1 on Friday

Holdovers “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Rio 2” ruled the box office on Friday, while the new Johnny Depp sci-fi film “Transcendence” experienced a system crash — trailing behind fellow newcomer “Heaven is For Real.”

Marvel's “Captain America” continued its reign as box office champ, commanding another $9.5 million. Its domestic total stands at a heroic $184 million. It should earn in excess of $25 million for the weekend, placing it past the $200 million goal, and leaving the 2011 original in the dust.

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Redford and Samuel L. Jackson star.

The animated sequel “Rio 2” flew to $9.2 million for No. 2, rising its domestic haul to a hearty $62 million. It will likely earn around $23 million through Sunday.

Proving that the recent success of “God's Not Dead” was no fluke, the release of the faith-based “Heaven Is For Real” — coinciding with Easter weekend — was blessed with a suprisingly huge $7.8 million in Friday.

Having opened on Wednesday, “Heaven” has so far earned $14.8 million, while its production budget was around just $12 million.

The true story stars Greg Kinnear, Kelly Reilly and Thomas Haden Church and was directed by “Braveheart” screenwriter Randall Wallace.

On the other hand, “Transcendence,” the directorial debut of frequent Christopher Nolan D.P. Wally Pfister, placed fourth with just $4.8 million, and will likely earn around $12 million or $13 million for the weekend.

With a reported pricetag of $100 million, the sci-fi film is the latest in a string box office flops for Depp, including “The Rum Diary,” the pricey “Dark Shadows” and the even pricier “The Lone Ranger.”

The Marlon Wayans horror spoof “A Haunted House 2” scared up $4 million for No. 5. The sequel will earn somewhere between $9 million to $11 million. The first film debuted to $18 million.

Look for continuing box office updates throughout the weekend on HitFix.