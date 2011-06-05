Box Office: Without Wolverine ‘X-Men: First Class’ can only muster $56 million debut

As predicted after its $23 million Friday debut, “X-Men: First Class” had the smallest debut of any “X-Men” film in the history of the 11-year-old franchise coming in with $56 million this weekend. Technically, the first “X-Men” film grossed less, $54 million, but average ticket prices were about a third less expensive than they were back in 2000 when Bryan Singer’s film kicked off the series. “First Class” still topped the box office, but there are a number of reasons why the picture performed as it did.
The absence of key Marvel Comics character Wolverine and Hugh Jackman has to be first and foremost on any studio executive’s radar. Jackman’s portrayal may be as beloved as Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow at this point. Second, 20th Century Fox presented a weak and almost late to the game marketing campaign that seemed to assume the core “X-Men” audience would still come even without some of their favorite characters. That may not have been the case. Third, the marketing creative was also pretty weak and uninspired (something they are clearly aware of avoiding with August’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”). Instead of treating the film as something fresh and new, Fox went the safe angle and tried to position it as just another “X-Men” movie. Without some of the fan’s favorite characters though, that made it seem less important and even second rate. And, finally, critical acclaim did not reach the masses fast enough. The positive buzz just came too late. Still, there will no doubt be much second guessing on the studio’s Century City lot on Monday morning as Fox hopes word of mouth provides solid legs in the weeks to come.
“First Class” also missed out on a huge opportunity after “The Hangover, Pt. II’s” estimated 62.2% drop after its spectacular debut Memorial Day weekend. “Hangover” still claimed the second spot with $32.4 million, however, and Warner Bros. execs are no doubt euphoric over the R-rated comedy’s $186.8 million in just 11 days.
“Kung Fu Panda 2” fell to third with a solid, but disappointing 49% drop. The critically praised “Kung Fu Panda” sequel kicked up another $24.3 million for $100.4 million so far, but competition from “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” and “Cars 2” will likely keep the DreamWorks Animation title from reaching the $200 million mark most analysts and box office observers expected. Was the marketing too much of the same? Did the sequel not appear different enough? Was the 3D push a turn off to moms and dads? Much to consider before DreamWorks decides on a third installment of the Jack Black voiced series.
“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” continued it’s steady, but not spectacular U.S. run with another $18 million for fourth. The Disney flick hit $190 million domestically so far, but has been a monster overseas with over $536.7 million as global audiences embrace 3D screens.
On the other had, the continuing shocker of the summer so far has been the performance of Universal Pictures’ “Bridesmaids.” The female driven comedy dropped just a scant 26.7% in its fourth weekend for another $12.1 million as it crossed the $100 million mark with $107 million so far. Could $150 million be within reach?
Other milestones reached over the three-day frame include “Fast Five” passing the $200 million mark domestically ($202 million), “Midnight in Paris” hitting almost $7 million while in no more than 147 theaters and “Thor” on the verge of $170 million ($169 million to date).
Next weekend’s new films include “Super 8” and “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.”
Gregory mr popper’s penguins is coming out on the 17th btw what do you predict green lantern to make on opening weekend?
Thanks Ali. How could I forget about Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer? Green Lantern is probably at $60 million right now. Huge awareness, low first choice, but only WB has true family polling right now. They have two weeks though. Need to start selling that Hammond is the villain.
I think Green Lantern will be a hit with the kids….but most adults I know think it looks kind of silly (is the bad guy a cloud????). And don’t get me started on how irritating Ryan Reynold’s yelling of “GREEN LANTERN’S LIGHT!” at the end of the trailer is. It might be a good movie, but I won’t be finding out til BluRay
First of all sorry for sounding like a douchebag with that poppers remark. I guess writing a quick comment can do that. But thanks for the green lantern info, and stormshadow when he recites the oath it is awesome and epic!!
It should also be pointed out that X-Men Fist Class was only shown in 2-D and therefore could not benefit from higher 3-D prices. I also thing that superhero/comic book movies used to be a special event that happened once or twice a year. Now they happen every few weeks. We’ve reached the saturation point on these movies.
Good points. I agree there may be hero saturation at play. 3D prices need to be taken into account as well.
I think when all is said and done X-Men will do better in the long run and enjoy strong DVD sales. Thor had the advantage of being first out the gate but I pretty well forgot it the moment I left the theatre. I don’t see why people would favour it over X-Men.
The lasting taste of the last wolverine movie probably did more to hurt first class than the lack of Jackman. That movie was terrible and showed the public how much FOX was willing to put out a terrible product to grab cash. People were gunshy about Batman Begins too, since it came off the terrible Schumacher run.
Blaming “poor” BO performance “first and foremost” on a lack of Wolverine is, as Drew said on twitter, lazy and wrong.
This film, much like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Hogan’s Peter Pan, or Batman Mask of the Phantasm, is the victim of a horrible marketing campaign.
THAT is first and foremost why the film “only” made 56 million this weekend.
A lack of Wolverine really doesn’t have much to do with it, and would’ve had zero to do with it if the film was marketing as it should’ve been.
I really just don’t get it. Xmen First Class was simply an awesome movie. Much better than X1, X3, and Wolverine. Yeah, some of the trailers were a bit spotty, but the positive reviews came out fairly early. Frankly, the fact that a DUMB movie like Thor (YES, IT IS DUMB) had a much better weekend baffles me. I just hope First Class does well with word of mouth (everyone I saw it with loved it), and well overseas also….cause I really want a sequel with this cast and time period.
I’m hoping we simply have another Batman Begins situation.
That may all be true, however I think there are very obvious reasons.
1) Fox-s Track Record: X-Men 3 was terrible. I still have not even seen Wolverine. I would not have seen First Class except for the buzz. Even then, I go out of my way to avoid Fox movies. I mainly did this for the director. After how they handled Prof. X and the Phoenix and made Wolverine practically a god, I have no faith they really know what they are doing with these things at Fox.
2) Sequel vs. “Original”: This is the fourth (or fifth if you’re counting Wolverine) X-Men movie. Thor was more original in theory because you had not seen a Thor movie. It was at least something different. This was another X-Men movie, and a prequel (which face it, is not something most seem to get terribly excited about).
3) Continuity: I admit it. I liked the cast of First Class, and think Magneto was much more menacing and capable as a younger actor, the young Prof. X was really good. But you dropped off ALL the actors people actually cared about, plus some of the core characters. I’d still love to see Patrick Stewart as Xavier though. While it worked out pretty well, I think people were a little annoyed to lose the continuity of the storyline that, until X3 at least, they actually cared about, and the continuity of the actors who had sort of grown into the roles.
4) The Future: Where do they go from here? Thor will dovetail into the Avengers, so I would think it kind of gets a boost from that. Where does X-Men go? Are they “prequels” to the first three? If so, I am not sure people will stay on with historical-fiction-X-Men for the whole series. Will people ever see another X-Men w/ Wolverine? Or the other main X-men (e.g. Cyclops, Jean Grey, etc., etc.). If not, sorry, but for most (not me) Wolverine’s a huge attraction, and if you skip the main cast that was in the first three movies you are limiting yourself to a lot of B-list characters. If so, how does that fit into the timeline? Could they have not planned this out better, especially in the plot trajectory of X-Men 3?
-Cheers
Fuck Wolverine. This movie was 100% better for not including the character. Making the original trilogy about that hairy douchebag was one of the biggest mistakes made by Singer. And while we’re on Singer, could everyone stop sucking his dick? “X2” ain’t that fucking great. This is the first time anyone actually bothered to make an X-Men movie. But, maybe it’ll under perform so bad that the rights will revert back to Marvel. Fuck FOX.
X2 was the best of the original trilogy, In my opinion. Mostly because A. It had my favorite X-Man in it (Nightcrawler) and B. It didn’t center solely on Wolverine like X1 and X3 did. In fact I noticed that the less Wolverine focus, the better for the X-Men series. As such, this was the best of the bunch.
It did take in 64 million worldwide, I really think it’ll have strong legs. Word of mouth for this is fantastic and not too much competition next weekend. I see Super 8 and this vying for the top spot.
I hope this doesn’t hurt chances for a sequel though.
What happened to movie soundtracks? It seems to have been years since a movie had a great soundtrack that could give you a feel for the movie before release. the last really good soundtracks were probably from kill bill vol 1 and Spiderman 1. The biggest effect of a soundtrack was probably felt by Batman Forever. I HAD to see that movie just because of Kiss from a Rose and Thrill Me Kill Me. It’s a wonder marketers no longer utilize that strategy.