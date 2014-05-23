Box Office: ‘X-Men’ soars to $8.1 million Thursday on its way to 2014 record

Bryan Singer's “X-Men: Days of Future Past” is off to a superheroic start at the box office, after scoring a huge $8.1 million from late Thursday night showings.

The latest installment of 20th Century Fox's Marvel Comics franchise opened on some 2,900 screens starting at 10 p.m. last night.

Fueled by a muscular ad campaign, heavy star power and rave reviews (currently a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes), “X-Men” will likely pass the magic $100 million mark over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, which would render it the year's biggest debut so far.

The previous record-holder for the year, “Captain America: The Winter Solider,” bowed to $95 million in late April.

“X-Men” is facing fierce competition from Warner Bros.' “Godzilla,” which is projected to have a solid sophomore outing, but shouldn't be too worried about the new comedy “Blended,” starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

While “X-Men's” Thursday haul didn't top the $9.3 million earned by “Godzilla” in its Thursday night debut last week, it should be noted that screenings for the latter film started three hours earlier at 7 p.m. Likewise, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” kicked off showings at 8 p.m. on its way to a $8.7 million Thursday gross at the beginning of May.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” stars Jennifer Lawrence, Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Peter Dinklage, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan.

