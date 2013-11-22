Brace yourself, because ‘Alice In Wonderland 2’ is no longer just a threat

It’s strange knowing that someone already got me a birthday present for the year 2016, and it’s even stranger knowing that it’s going to be horrible.
“Alice In Wonderland” earned over a billion dollars worldwide, and since Congress passed the famous 2005 Mandatory Sequel Act, that means Disney is legally obligated to make a follow-up. Mia Wasikowska returns as Alice and Johnny Depp will once again play Johnny Depp In A Crazy Hat, with James Bobin taking over as director for Tim Burton.
First question: will they demonstrate the utter lack of imagination necessary to actually call the film “Alice In Wonderland 2” or will they call it “Through The Looking Glass”?
Second question: thanks to the weird choices made with the script for the first film, wasn’t that technically “Alice In Wonderland 2” already?
Look, the sequel thing is probably the lamest overall thing anyone could get upset about when it comes to Hollywood studios, where fear has become the single factor in determining greenlights. Sequels to successful movies are the reason studios make movies. I also understand that Disney right now is all about brands, and James Bobin (currently wrapping up work on “Muppets Most Wanted” for the studio) is a very important figure for them, someone they hope to lock down for the immediate future. Likewise, Depp remains the single most essential player in their overall live-action plans, no matter how badly “The Lone Ranger” tanked.
Depp’s production company, Infinitum Nihil, seems to be genuinely interested in finding daring material and fostering challenging voices, a reflection of the choices that Depp made for the majority of his career. Captain Jack Sparrow may have derailed Depp the actor, but at least he still has some way to express that side of himself. I admit that the thing that bums me out most about this is knowing that Disney also wants to have the next “Pirates” sequel out in 2016, which would pretty much sideline Depp for a full year playing parts he’s already beaten into the ground. I feel the same way about Wasikowska, one of the best young actors working today. She’s so much more compelling than this stuff, but if playing Alice again gives her room to make a dozen smaller films that are worth her talent and her time, then so be it.
At any rate, “Alice In Wonderland 2” is set for May 27, 2016. Yipee.
It’s true there are questionable sequels greenlit, but $1 billion? C’mon, they have to. They’ve got stockholders. Even though the first one rode the 3D coattails of “Avatar” and it will probably underwhelm at the box office this time. Still, they have to.
The only things the first thing had going for it were Burton’s typically opulent art direction and Danny Elfman’s music, both of which will be MIA in a sequel. Not even remotely interested in another one.
I feel like there’s at least a chance of the next Pirates movie being good, but this doesn’t seem like a great idea, creatively. Obviously it’s an amazing idea financially. My main takeaway from this is that, if there’s another Muppets movie after Muppets Most Wanted, Bobin won’t be directing it, and that makes me sad.
Yeah, I can’t force myself to be mad if Depp decides to make 10 more PotC movies. I couldn’t care less about Wonderland 2. But $1 billion is hard to argue about with a studio.
I take it Desperate Hours is on hold for another few years now. What a shame because the script is very good. Maybe he’ll offer the lead to another actor.
Writing movies off before seeing them is so unfair. Johnny Depp Playing Johnny Depp in a crazy hat? Weird because we don’t see him act like that in the real life and we didn’t see him act like that in any other movie. He didn’t look like Johnny Depp at all in the movie and you say he was playing himself? What a load of nonesense
It’s this, I think, that makes me saddest and maddest at summer blockbusters. It’s the sensation that the Dream Factory has turned into a place where the brightest writers, composers, musicians, painters, CGI artists, actors, directors, stunt-workers, and designers get access to a nigh-infinite supply of capital, provided that they promise to never, ever take an avoidable artistic risk.
— Cory Doctorow
Tim Burton doing an Alice in Wonderland movie sounded so good on paper, I sort of overlooked the fact that I hadn’t liked one of his films in a whil. I sworn to myself that it was the last I would get caught like that. I don’t know how many people who saw the film felt the same way.
That’s often the problem– you can sign on to a film based on how something looks on paper, and hoping that people will be bringing inspiration, creativity, effort, and their A game with them. I’m sure Aaron Eckhart saw a different film in his head when he agreed to do January’s Frankenstein film. If Burton had done anything besides phone this in, it could have been a great return to form for him– all the elements were there. Sadly, it was mostly phoned in across the board. But I can understand why I lot of people signed on to work on the film, and I can understand why a lot of audiences initially went to see it. What I can’t understand is how so many people who saw it claim they enjoyed it, and still continue to give it a pass.
It took me a few movies after this to decide Wasikowska wasn’t an absolutely terrible actress. But it’s par for the course with Depp and his current slate of totally predictable unpredictability. Worse is Burton, who hasn’t made a movie I’ve truly loved since Edward Scissorhands, and these days seems to care exclusively only about art direction.
Alice in Wonderland was one of the most pointless, vapid, stillborn, boring snoozefests of the last decade. And it’s sad that so many people ate up this shit sandwich and liked it, to the tune of a billion dollars. I wish Wasikowska was wise and bold enough to stay away and turn the sequel down.
She’s probably contractually obligated to show up for this
Wasikowska has said in an interview that she’s contractually obligated to do a sequel. Obviously, she wouldn’t have gotten the part in the first place if she hadn’t been willing to sign. She also joked that she hopes the script is good so that she doesn’t have to get pregnant. She’s a wonderful actress, of course anyone who had seen her in “In Treatment” would have already known that.
One silver lining: it allows Elfman (or another talented composer) to expand upon the wonderful theme created for that first film:
Elfman was clearly composing for a film that wasn’t on the screen. His work for that movie is great. It’s frustrating when a composer does his part, but no one else does.
See also: James Newton Howard scoring most any M. Night movie.
With all respect given to the people that didn’t like Alice the negativity for it in some circles was wildly disproportionate to its offenses, to me. I’d say the same thing about the reception given to Disney’s Tron around the same time.
I actually really liked the pre-Wonderland sequence at the beginning and had they been able to sidestep the apparent need to make Depp most central to the proceedings they could have improved the movie a lot for me. The ending though is steeped in stuff that conceptually really excited people conceptually once upon a time (not too long ago) but was really greeted with (it felt calculated and grudge-like) contempt.
I guess I’ll hope for a good (better) movie.
This is the way it should have been sequeled:
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Part One.
Through the Looking-Glass, and What Alice Found There. Part Two.
There and Back Again, the Desolation of the Jabberwocky. Part Three.
Mad Hatter, Return of the Kink. Part Four.
