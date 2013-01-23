Brad Bird and Damon Lindelof give us a sneak peek inside their sci-fi project ‘1952’

The teasing has begun.
There are not nearly enough Brad Bird films in the world. I just went and counted, and it’s still way less than 1000, a situation I find completely unacceptable. As long as I’ve been writing about movies online, I’ve been writing about Brad Bird movies. I would still call the coverage I did on “The Iron Giant” some of the best stuff I’ve ever published, and it’s been a real pleasure catching up with him on “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille,” and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.” In addition to have a remarkable story sense and a great knack for comic timing, Bird just plain loves movies, and that love informs pretty much every scene of everything he’s ever made as a director.
Knowing there is a new Brad Bird film in development has me anxious enough. I want to know everything, but I don’t want to know anything. I would love to see the whole thing right this second, but I’m terrified that I’ll ruin it for myself as I cover it between now and whenever it finally comes out. For the most part, Bird’s been playing mum, and even as people have been clamoring for him as one of the best possible director choices Disney could make regarding the new “Star Wars” movies, he’s been hard at work on “1952,” a film that Damon Lindelof and Jeff Jensen are currently writing for Bird to direct.
I like that combination. I have a lot of problems with “Prometheus,” but everything I’ve heard about the production of that film would lead me to believe that most of my problems originated with Ridley Scott, and that Lindelof was there to execute Ridley’s ideas. Like many screenwriters, Lindelof only looks good if the director looks good, and the director only looks good if they have a strong script to direct. Lindelof and Bird and Jensen have been working on this one for a while, and I’m excited to see what results from the collaboration. Now that George Clooney’s attached to star, that’s one more big brain in the mix, and I really hope they come up with something great.
That’s where the teasing comes in. See, there’s a backstory to the film, and today Bird dropped a big piece of that backstory on Twitter as a single photo. The story is this: Damon Lindelof found a box at Disney, and when he opened it, the contents of the box were so fascinating that he spun a story out of it, and that story is what he and Bird have been working to prepare as a film. I don’t think a word of that is true, but I think it’s a great way to kick off the premise of a film. If you’re curious to see what sort of clues might exist, take a look at the photo below:
I see Walt Disney, I see an old reel of Technicolor film, I see envelopes and a record and little files full of stuff and what might be pieces of a camera. And sure enough, right there on the front of the box, it just says “1952.”
We’re a long way from this one hitting theaters, but I love that they’re starting to play the game now. Bird must be feeling pretty confident that he’s making this one if he’s starting to Tweet about it. I look forward to figuring out the mystery at some point in the future, and for now, tell me… are you interested yet?
“1952” is set for release during the Christmas season of 2014.
maybe it’s some kind of scifi story about Walt’s inspiration to build the park.
Is that Jeff “Doc” Jensen, EWs former resident “Lost” obsessive?
Yup :)
That is who I thought it was. Wow, good for him. It appears it does pay to write online.
Can anyone confirm if this is true? Read on down.
[www.featurefilmcasting.com]
While the story about the box Lindelof found is both interesting and whimisical, I have to agree with Drew that it is not true at all.
However, that doesn’t really matter to me as I am just excited we are going to get a new Brad Bird film. Wish it was Star Wars, sigh. But it would appear that is just not going to happen.
Some have speculated that 1952 is going to be a film about Walt Disney and the creation of Disneyland. But with the Disney produced Saving Mr. Banks coming out this year, with Tom Hanks playing Walt Disney, I doubt 1952 will be about Disney at all.
For me the most interesting thing in that tease was the copy of Amazing Stories from 1928 that is buried beneath photos. That copy has stories written by some of the most prominent writers of Sci-Fi. H.G Wells, Edward Elmer “Doc” Smith, and Philip Francis Nowlan.
Nowlan’s story titled Armageddon 2419 is in this issue and was the first story to feature Buck Rogers, whose name was Anthony Rogers in Nowlan’s story. It was changed to Buck a year later. I would say search on the above to get more info on this story by Nowlan.
My belief is that Nowlan’s story or Buck Rogers himself will be the basis for the film Bird and Lindelof are making. We know this film is a sci-fi film and Buck Rogers clearly falls into that territory.
I think a new Buck Rogers movie could work. Many people are not even aware of the stories about the character written by Nowlan and some have forget completely about the television show about the character that aired decades ago. So the timing might be right on this one.
The man out of time theme has been played out in alot in film, but with Bird at the helm I think he can inject new life into that idea. Besides how cool would it be to see George Clooney as Buck Rogers?
Anyway, that is my theory for now. Looking forward to more teases from Bird on this in the near future.
It’s Buck Rogers.
So no one read the article I linked? It pretty much comes right out and says what the movie is. (if it’s to be believed)
Okay, thanks for confirming that. Well I absolutely love mystery marketing such as this. Can’t wait.
I’m happy Brad Bird is making a new film but I’m not really interested in the tease. My interest is usually predicated on knowing some details to get excited about.
Looking at the box of goodies, those are no camera parts, Drew. It’s an exhaust nozzle, perhaps for a jetpack, or something? I’ve noticed that IMDB has now retitled the film “Tomorrowland”. I’m inclined to lean towards the suggestion that it might be Buck Rogers, because “Tomorrowland” would certainly fit Buck’s tale, but there is one exception…I’m not sure how Walt Disney would figure into that. Fun to think about. Cannot make out the print on the record, nor on the box in the back corner by the record. Wish I had a hi-res shot!