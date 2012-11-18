Brad Bird says he won’t direct ‘Star Wars: Episode 7’

Brad Bird has become the latest director to throw his hat out of the “Star Wars” ring.
The “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” helmer tweeted over the weekend that he would not be helming “Episode VII” for George Lucas, responding to a follower’s direct inquiry with: “Not doing Star Wars.” Sounds definitive enough.
Instead, Bird confirmed – thanks to another (decidedly combative) follower – that he will next be helming “1952,” Damon Lindelof’s super-secret sci-fi film project that was first revealed in the summer of 2011 and which, if they’re lucky, may have nabbed George Clooney as leading man.
“@gregaveryowens: Totally just saw @BradBirdA113 slam Star Wars. Brilliant!”, came the presumptuous tweet a short time later, to which Bird replied: “I’m not slamming Star Wars. I’m just doing ‘1952’! Sheesh!”
And also: “That said, Michael Arndt is a fantastic writer and Kathy Kennedy is a brilliant producer. I will be first in line to see the new STAR WARS.”
Arndt, of course, is the Oscar-winning screenwriter (his credits include “Little Miss Sunshine” and Toy Story 3″) who has been hired to write the script for the upcoming sequel, and Kennedy is the newly-installed president of Lucasfilm who will be overseeing the project.
A project that, in case you hadn’t heard, Brad Bird will not be directing. Period end of sentence.
“Star Wars: Episode VII” is slated for release sometime in 2015.
Who would you like to see direct the new “Star Wars”? Let us know in the comments.
He was my top pick. Bummer. Could still be another good ‘un, though.
“Helming” must GO.
“Helming” is something that should only be done in the privacy of ones home, I’m thinkin.
Also, “scribe” is so f’n pretentious I wanna smack any writer that uses it.
Yeah, everytime I hear or read that, I feel like I’m in ancient times.
God forbid people actually use words that represent exactly what they mean. This dumb-ass critic must have some balls on him to know how to use a thesaurus. (sarcasm)
Calling out pretension is a common defense mechanism of idiots.
“Scribe” is a perfectly legitimate word to use to describe a screenwriter. When you write about this stuff as much as I do, it’s necessary to change up your nouns a bit, particularly in the context of a single article. Nothing wrong with making full use of the English language.
I’m getting sick of names being eliminated. Just make the announcement, Disney! A comic on the subject: [www.cinemabums.com]
