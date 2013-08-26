Brad Bird’s ‘Tomorrowland’ begins filming with George Clooney and Britt Robertson

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures today announced the start of principal photography on “Tomorrowland.” The movie is shooting in Vancouver and is being described as “mystery adventure. It stars George Clooney, Hugh Laurie, and Britt Robertson.

The official synopsis for “Tomorrowland” reads as follows: “Bound by a shared destiny, a bright, optimistic teen bursting with scientific curiosity and a former boy-genius inventor jaded by disillusionment embark on a danger-filled mission to unearth the secrets of an enigmatic place somewhere in time and space that exists in their collective memory as ‘Tomorrowland.'”

Directed by Brad Bird (“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”), the screenplay for “Tomorrowland” is by Bird and Damon Lindelof and based on a story by Lindelof & Jeff Jensen and Bird. The film originally had the working title of “1952,” but it has since been changed to share a name with one of the areas within the Magic Kingdom (and various other Disney parks).

George Clooney will next be seen starring opposite Sandra Bullock in the hugely anticipated film from Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity.” That movie has its world premiere this week at the Venice Film Festival. It will open theatrically on October 4.

As for “Tomorrowland,” it is due in theaters on December 12, 2014.