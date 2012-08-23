Brad Pitt gets trigger-happy in new ‘Killing Them Softly’ poster

Something tells me Brad Pitt is actually planning on using that gun.

The actor takes center stage in this brand-new poster for “Killing Them Softly,” the forthcoming crime thriller that re-teams him with his “Assassination of Jesse James” director Andrew Dominik in a story centering on a “professional enforcer” (Pitt) who investigates a heist that takes place during a mob-sanctioned, high-stakes poker game.

Also starring Scoot McNairy, Ben Mendelsohn, Richard Jenkins, James Gandolfini, Ray Liotta and Sam Shepard, the film premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to almost uniformly positive reviews, including from our own Drew McWeeny, who called it “a stylish delight.”

Like the Brad Pitt-less teaser poster that debuted previously, the new one-sheet is an efficient, no-frills piece of advertising that seems to be of a piece with Drew’s description of the film as a “lean, mean, cynical little crime film.” Check out the poster below and let us know whether you’ll be seeing it this fall.

“Killing Them Softly” is slated for release on October 9.