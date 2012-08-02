Brad Pitt has punk criminals to eliminate in new ‘Killing Them Softly’ trailer

If there is any film I’m disappointed I missed by skipping the 2012 Cannes Film Festival it’s Andrew Dominik’s “Killing Them Softly.” His last picture, “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” was one of the best films of 2007 and of the 21st Century’s first decade. He’s re-teamed with the producer and star of “James,” Brad Pitt, for his follow up.

Based on George V. Higgins’ 1974 novel “Cogan’s Trade,” the thriller finds Pitt as Jackie Cogan, an enforcer and set-up man sent to take care of two dumb, young criminals who robbed the mob. Besides Pitt it features an enticing cast including James Gandolfini, Richard Jenkins, Ray Liotta, Scoot McNairy (“Monsters”) Ben Mendelsohn (Dagget in “The Dark Knight Rises”) and Vincent Curatola of “The Sopranos.” The reviews were mostly positive out of Cannes with HitFix’s own Drew McWeeny called it “stylish and beautifully crafted” while Guy Lodge was less enthusiastic noting “it’s the rare genre entertainment one wishes would think a bit less.” In either case, Dominik has an eye that makes any of his films (for the time being) a must-see.

A new trailer for “Softly” debuted Wednesday and while it may oversell Pitt’s screen time, it certainly lets you know what you’re getting into. Check it out below.

“Killing Them Softly” hits theaters on Oct. 19.