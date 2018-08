In the latest installment of Zach Galifianakis” show “Between Two Ferns”, Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt guest stars to talk about “Fury.”

But BTF is no ordinary talk show. Channeling the shoestring budget of local access television, Galifianakis does his damnedest to ask the most odd, inappropriate, non sequitur questions imaginable.

Warning: If you easily suffer from 2nd hand embarrassment, brace yourself now.