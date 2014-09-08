Brad Pitt learns that war is hell in new ‘Fury’ trailer

(CBR) Sony Pictures has premiered a new international trailer for “Fury,” the World War II drama from writer/director David Ayer (“End of Watch”).

The film stars Brad Pitt as the commander of a U.S. Army tank crew – Shia LaBeouf, Jon Bernthal, Michael Peña and Logan Lerman – tasked with a seemingly impossible mission in the final days of World War II.

April, 1945. As the Allies make their final push in the European Theatre, a battle-hardened army sergeant named Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) commands a Sherman tank and her five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Outnumbered and outgunned, and with a rookie soldier thrust into their platoon, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds in their heroic attempts to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany.

Opening October 17, “Fury” also stars Jason Isaacs and Scott Eastwood.